Malwarebytes Launches Cyber 'First Responder' Service to Save Businesses Under Active Attack

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, the leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation solution, today announced the launch of its new incident response service offering, Malwarebytes Malware Removal Service (MRS), to offer 'first responder' support for organizations under an active malware attack. As the go-to malware active threat response provider, businesses around the world turn to Malwarebytes to help isolate and remediate an active attack.

MRS provides rapid expert intervention and triage to effectively manage and isolate a critical malware incident. Working remotely, malware removal specialists act as trusted advisors and partners to help address an organization's immediate endpoint recovery needs by providing the intelligence, solutions and processes to eradicate active threats in your environment and help return systems to a trusted state.

"When it comes to cyberthreats, businesses have never been more at-risk than they are today. New malware bypasses traditional security measures impacting organizations of all sizes daily," said David Monahan, Managing Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates. "When attacked, many struggle to effectively contain and remove the threat, losing critical time when every minute counts. Malwarebytes Malware Removal Service provides those organizations a lifeline to recovery from attacks, thus minimizing downtime, damages and losses."

According to a 2018 Ponemon report, the cost of a data breach can range from $750,000 to over $31 million to resolve. This emphasizes the importance of quick and effective threat removal, which can save a company valuable time and reduce the cost impact of an attack. The latest Malwarebytes Labs data shows that in Q1 2019, overall threats against businesses have increased more than 200 percent year-over-year, leaving many unable to manage the vast cyber threat attack landscape.

"Malwarebytes made it possible to knock down the emotet infection in twenty days without taking down our network," said Joseph Sutorius, chief information officer, East Irondequoit Central School District. "It's great to detect infections, but to have a solution and service that also isolates and disinfects the infection is huge. I believe Malwarebytes has a powerful solution, and no one currently has anything close."

Once the MRS threat analyst has helped restore a customer's environment to a safe state, Malwarebytes continues to maintain the parternship and relationship with the business to ensure the company has the proper risk indicators and systems in place. After the completion of service, the customer's environment will retain the protections provided by Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response, which include phone, email and chat support. Additional service offerings are available. In addition, the team will retain the new found skills and knowledge-share created during the MRS process.

"One off remediations are no longer adequate to combat today's polymorphic malware," said Akshay Bhargava, SVP of Products at Malwarebytes. "Quick and effective isolation and malware removal can make or break a business under active attack. Our new professional service is built to ensure organizations receive the expert analyst guidance and tools required to get business operational again."

Cyber first responders will be sharing "war stories" during Black Hat in Malwarebytes' booth (#660). To engage with us during the show, visit: https://go.malwarebytes.com/2019-black-hat-usa.html

For more information about Malwarebytes Malware Removal Service, please visit: https://www.malwarebytes.com/business/malwareremovalservice.

To read more about Malwarebytes' visit our blog , follow us on Twitter , or check us out on LinkedIn .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security millions of threats experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

Lisette Rauwendaal, Global Public Relations Manager

Malwarebytes

408-852-4336

press@malwarebytes.com

SOURCE Malwarebytes

Related Links

https://www.malwarebytes.org

