Malwarebytes Launches Enhanced Cloud Platform, MSP Premier Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a leading advanced endpoint detection and remediation solution provider, today announced a new set of enhanced enterprise features of its cloud platform. The platform, Malwarebytes Nebula, reduces the burden on overworked security teams with simplified administrative controls over endpoint management and enhanced executive reporting with deeper insights into threat activity and remediation.

In addition to the enhanced cloud platform, Malwarebytes is announcing the general availability of its MSP Premier Partner Program (MP3) and OneView, MP3's cloud-based operations console. This combined offering will enable MSPs to grow their revenue through streamlined delivery of high-value security solutions to their small-to-medium enterprise (SME) customers.

"Organizations today are inundated with challenges in managing their security posture," said Michael Suby, Research VP, IDC Security and Trust. "Malwarebytes' Nebula platform simplifies security with an operational approach that spans adaptive protection, active threat response, and scalable orchestration for endpoints."

The Malwarebytes Nebula platform provides cloud delivery and management across the entire Malwarebytes' product portfolio including Incidence Response, Endpoint Protection, and Endpoint Detection and Response. With native capabilities including guided UI, threat reporting, and simple API integrations, Nebula enables security teams to overcome gaps in team experience and bandwidth.

Additionally, Malwarebytes Nebula offers fine-tuned administrative control over endpoint security agents to prevent tampering and features executive reporting to help demonstrate the value of security operations activities to the C-suite.

"We see more businesses shifting their security needs to MSPs in order to better address the rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Akshay Bhargava, Chief Product Officer. "Our enhanced Malwarebytes Nebula platform and MSP offerings mean that our partners can better protect their customers. Enhanced operational controls and reporting ensure these businesses have a strong posture against threats and can recover with minimal downtime in the event of a breach."

Previously in limited release, the MP3 offers a tiered approach to suit specific customer and licensing needs, scaling to fit the evolving needs of MSPs. The OneView console enables easy onboarding of new customers, management of license and billing, global policy setting to rapidly respond to emerging endpoint security threats, and role-based access control. Additional features include in-console support and customer reporting with insights into the value that the MSP is delivering through endpoint protection activities including detected threats and remediation activity. MP3 also includes Malwarebytes' Ransomware Rollback feature, which enables MSPs to turn back the clock on devastating ransomware attacks and achieve a known good state in just a few clicks.

Malwarebytes Malware Removal Service (MRS) and Premium Services, previously in controlled availability, are also now available to all enterprises. MRS provides rapid expert intervention and triage to effectively manage and isolate a critical malware incident while Premium Services offer dedicated security resources to suit the unique needs of customers.

To read more about Malwarebytes visit our blog , follow us on Twitter , or check us out on LinkedIn .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protects more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

Lisette Rauwendaal, Global Public Relations Manager

Malwarebytes

press@malwarebytes.com

SOURCE Malwarebytes

Related Links

https://www.malwarebytes.org

