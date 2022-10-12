Malwarebytes Launches Managed Detection and Response Solution to Reinforce Security Operations of Resource-Limited Organizations

Pairs Malwarebytes' award-winning EDR capabilities with dedicated team of security experts to provide SMBs & MSPs continuous threat monitoring, analysis and response

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines EDR technology and human-delivered security expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring, and response.

Amid a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations lack the time and expertise to monitor and validate security alerts around-the-clock. Teams also struggle to fully utilize the forensics and threat hunting tools provided by EDR platforms and can miss identifying hidden threats before they become infections. Without the time for thorough incident investigations of the scope and root cause of an event, organizations are left with ineffective remediation plans and risk repeating the incident cycle.

By providing world-class security analysts, third-party intelligence, and threat analysis tools, Malwarebytes MDR can extend the capabilities of existing teams or completely fill the need of organizations lacking dedicated security staff. The Malwarebytes MDR analysts are constantly monitoring and triaging alerts, hunting for hidden threats, and either directly remediating or providing customized guidance to organizations. For any SMB or MSP with more alerts than they can handle, Malwarebytes MDR enables organizations to prioritize critical alerts, detect advanced malware attacks, analyse past indicators-of-compromise, and bolster ongoing resiliency.

"There simply aren't enough hours in the day for most organizations to adequately address a barrage of alerts. But they don't have to do it alone," said Bob Shaker, Vice President of Managed Services at Malwarebytes. "We've recruited an incredible team of dedicated experts across the globe and empowered them with our award-winning tools and AI-based threat modeling to be a powerful force-multiplier for SMBs and MSPs. This is just the beginning as we continue to accelerate product innovation and deliver new services to secure chronically underserved SMBs and empower MSPs to be their heroes."

Specifically, Malwarebytes MDR will:

Supplement security expertise : Augments security staff with an instant team of experts to correlate threat data, enrich alerts and respond to threats 24/7.

: Augments security staff with an instant team of experts to correlate threat data, enrich alerts and respond to threats 24/7. Expedite threat response : Bolsters cyber resilience with effective protection and flexible remediation options to detect and respond to attacks as they occur.

: Bolsters cyber resilience with effective protection and flexible remediation options to detect and respond to attacks as they occur. Reduce security costs : Quick time-to-value and improved efficiency for security operations with technology-supported, expert services that significantly reduce security costs.

: Quick time-to-value and improved efficiency for security operations with technology-supported, expert services that significantly reduce security costs. Advance security posture : Built upon Malwarebytes' industry-tested and proven Malwarebytes EDR which applies advanced data analytics and near real-time threat intelligence to detect zero-day and other hidden threats.

: Built upon Malwarebytes' industry-tested and proven Malwarebytes EDR which applies advanced data analytics and near real-time threat intelligence to detect zero-day and other hidden threats. Provide rapid time-to-value: Automated onboarding that gets SMBs and MSPs from purchase to service operation fast and easy.

Automated onboarding that gets SMBs and MSPs from purchase to service operation fast and easy. Assist in meeting compliance requirements: Prevents threats to security, availability, integrity, and privacy of customer data in support of compliance with the broad range of regulatory requirements.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. These capabilities have been lauded by independent third parties including, among others, MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AV-TEST (consumer and business), G2 Crowd and CNET. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

