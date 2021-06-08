Malwarebytes Launches VPN for Mobile, Expanding Privacy & Cyberprotection Across Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection for people and organizations, announced Malwarebytes Privacy for mobile devices, a next-generation virtual private network (VPN) providing a safer, more secure internet experience at speeds up to four times faster than traditional VPNs.

Individuals and small businesses are increasingly concerned about the security of their sensitive information on mobile devices. Whether they are shopping, banking, streaming videos, or browsing the Internet, people feel as though they are being watched by governments, hackers, companies, and advertisers. In fact, according to a Malwarebytes survey of 600 U.S. adults, 60% strongly agree that "with so much personal information available online, it's more important than ever to know how to protect and take control of your privacy."

"Our online privacy is constantly being invaded, and the threat of leaked credentials and exposed personal information is more real than ever before," said Mark Strassman, chief product officer at Malwarebytes. "We believe your online life belongs to you and you alone. Malwarebytes VPN for Mobile means that you don't have to compromise speed to experience your own personal, private Internet connection on your mobile device, enabling you to browse worry-free from any location without leaving a trail of personal information behind."

Among the features now available with Malwarebytes Privacy for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS:

Anonymous browsing. Malwarebytes Privacy helps mask the IP address for private browsing and better security online.

Malwarebytes Privacy helps mask the IP address for private browsing and better security online. No log VPN. When using Malwarebytes Privacy, online activity is never logged or sold, keeping people safe from advertisements that can feel intrusive.

When using Malwarebytes Privacy, online activity is never logged or sold, keeping people safe from advertisements that can feel intrusive. Modern encryption. Malwarebytes Privacy protects with state-of-the-art 256-bit encryption, providing IT-approved security.

Malwarebytes Privacy protects with state-of-the-art 256-bit encryption, providing IT-approved security. Global online freedom. Your online experience can be tailored to enable you to find the fastest server near you and access geographically specific content in more than 32 countries across the world.

Your online experience can be tailored to enable you to find the fastest server near you and access geographically specific content in more than 32 countries across the world. Powered by WireGuard®. The solution leverages the fastest and most efficient VPN protocol available.

The solution leverages the fastest and most efficient VPN protocol available. 7-day free trial and 60-day money-back guarantee. Try Malwarebytes Privacy completely FREE for 7 days, with all the premium features, no data limits, and the ability to cancel your subscription within the first 60 days for a full refund.

Any hardware capable of running the supported OS version will be able to run the new Malwarebytes software.

Windows: Windows 7 (or higher)

Windows 7 (or higher) Mac: macOS 10.15.4 (or higher)

macOS 10.15.4 (or higher) Android: Android version 7 (or higher)

Android version 7 (or higher) iOS: iOS version 13 (or higher)

To purchase Malwarebytes Privacy, visit: https://www.malwarebytes.com/vpn/

To read more about Malwarebytes visit our blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyberprotection for every one. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/.

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Lisette Rauwendaal, Director, Corporate Communications & Social Impact

Malwarebytes

[email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes

Related Links

www.malwarebytes.org

