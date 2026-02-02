Malwarebytes Makes ChatGPT Smarter About Scams, Malware and Online Risk

First of its kind ChatGPT integration taps into Malwarebytes Threat Intelligence to provide verified assessment of risky links, emails, texts and phone numbers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in online protection, announced Malwarebytes in ChatGPT , a new way for people and small businesses to get speedy, trusted security help within ChatGPT. Users can ask "Malwarebytes" to check if something is a scam or spam to tap into the company's deep cybersecurity expertise and decades of threat intelligence. This is a meaningful step toward earning users' confidence in AI by pairing Malwarebytes expert threat intelligence with ChatGPT functionality.

Scams aren't a fringe issue – they've become a global crisis, draining $442 billion from consumers over the past year, according to GASA's Global State of Scams 2025 report, a statistic that has increased more than 600% over the past four years. Considering the World Economic Forum estimates only 0.05% of cybercrimes are prosecuted; the challenge and operationalization of scams will persist. Malwarebytes is committed to tackling this complex problem through innovative new technology like this integration with ChatGPT, with its AI-powered scam detector, Scam Guard, through investigative research, industry collaboration, and human help and support.

"Cybersecurity shouldn't be confusing or out of reach," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "By bringing Malwarebytes' threat expertise directly into ChatGPT, we're meeting people where they already are and giving them instant, reliable guidance to make safer choices online. The only way we can disrupt the nearly half-a-trillion-dollar scam industry is by being innovative and attacking the problem from every angle."

What you can do with Malwarebytes in ChatGPT

Spot scams faster: Share the contents of any text message, email or DM and get a clear, point-by-point assessment of phishing signals and social‑engineering red flags, plus safer next steps.

Share the contents of any text message, email or DM and get a clear, point-by-point assessment of phishing signals and social‑engineering red flags, plus safer next steps. Check suspicious links, domains and phone numbers: Ask for a risk assessment of a URL or domain informed by Malwarebytes threat intelligence, including common indicators of compromise and recommended actions.

Ask for a risk assessment of a URL or domain informed by Malwarebytes threat intelligence, including common indicators of compromise and recommended actions. Verify domain legitimacy: Look up domain registration details to identify newly created or suspicious websites commonly used in phishing attacks.

Look up domain registration details to identify newly created or suspicious websites commonly used in phishing attacks. Get geographic context: Receive warnings when phone numbers originate from unexpected regions, a common indicator of international scam operations.

Receive warnings when phone numbers originate from unexpected regions, a common indicator of international scam operations. Suspicious content reporting: Submit suspicious content directly to Malwarebytes via the ChatGPT application, helping enrich the entire threat intelligence ecosystem.

Submit suspicious content directly to Malwarebytes via the ChatGPT application, helping enrich the entire threat intelligence ecosystem. Real-time threat intelligence: The instant verdicts are powered by Malwarebytes' continuously updated threat database that protects millions of devices and people worldwide.

Availability

Malwarebytes in ChatGPT is available to ChatGPT Free, Plus, Team and Enterprise users where apps are available. Get started by asking ChatGPT, "Malwarebytes, is this a scam?"

For Deeper Insights, Proactive Protection and Human Support

For deeper insights into scams, proactive protection against threats and human support, Malwarebytes offers security, privacy and identity solutions, complete with its AI-powered scam detector, Scam Guard. Learn more at www.malwarebytes.com/premium .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

Malwarebytes, powerful digital protection that's always by your side.

Learn more: https://www.malwarebytes.com .

