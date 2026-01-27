Malwarebytes Student Protection Program Provides University Students in the United States with Premium Security for Three Devices

New program helps safeguard the digital lives of students no matter their lifestyle, location, or means with premium protection for free

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in online protection, launched the Malwarebytes Student Protection Program , a new program granting students free Malwarebytes Premium Security for three devices to proactively protect their computers, mobile phones and tablets. The program also is available to faculty and staff at participating U.S. universities.

Younger generations are rapidly becoming the target and victim of online threats like malware and scams, with Americans between the ages of 20 to 29 (Gen Z) losing $540.1 million according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center. This age group is also being targeted with specific types of scams, likely tied to their deeper digital engagement and constant connectivity, as well as the readily available data on them from data breaches suffered by universities and colleges in recent years. According to Malwarebytes research, Gen Z (49%) and Millennials (43%) are significantly more likely to have fallen victim to a mobile scam or malware than Gen X (35%) or Boomers and older (22%).

"We believe cybersecurity and data privacy are a right, not a privilege. We are leaning into our roots of providing free solutions to help the next generation take control of their data and digital identities," said Mark Beare, GM of Consumer, Malwarebytes. "Younger generations have become prime targets of cybercriminals swiping credit card info via infostealers, extorting money with sextortion scams, conducting identity theft and more. We want to be the place that students can turn to for help, community and cybersecurity protection."

The new program connects to Malwarebytes' founding story, creating a community for students who are unsure of where to begin when it comes to securing their digital lives.

"Too many people think about personal cybersecurity only after something has already gone wrong," said Oren Arar, VP of Business Development, Malwarebytes. "Students are entering one of the most digitally exposed periods of their lives, often without the tools or resources to protect themselves. The Student Protection Program is about removing that barrier, and it reflects our long-term commitment to expanding access to real protection, nationally and globally."

Interested students, faculty or staff should visit www.malwarebytes.com/student to verify their email and receive download instructions. Once an email is verified, the subscription will be granted for free for a period of two years, with an option to extend after that period.

Malwarebytes launched the program at select universities across the United States with plans to add more institutions on an ongoing basis.

Malwarebytes Premium Security provides all-in-one protection from today's threats, scams, viruses and trackers. Malwarebytes uses advanced technology and AI-driven protection combined with a world class threat research team to combat the toughest malware threats, even zero-days, cryptojacking and browser-based dangers like credit card skimmers, adware, phishing and scams. Students also receive access to Scam Guard, an AI-powered scam detector that provides real-time feedback on scams and threats alongside digital safety recommendations. The feature aims to remove the stigma of shame around scams by helping educate and guide users before it's too late.

