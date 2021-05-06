Malwarebytes Partners with Digitunity to provide Cyberprotection to Vulnerable Communities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a global leader in real-time cyberprotection for people and organizations, and Digitunity, a national nonprofit organization advancing digital inclusion, announced a partnership to bring cyberprotection to vulnerable people served through Digitunity's network of nonprofit partners. As a corporate supporter of Digitunity, Malwarebytes will help bridge the digital divide and protect these communities from cyberthreats.

"Based on the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey , an estimated 55 million Americans don't have a computer at home. They also may not have the tools or digital skills they need to protect themselves online," said Scot Henley, Executive Director of Digitunity. "We are excited to partner with Malwarebytes to offer effective and intuitive cyberprotection to these new adopters of technology and fund research to better understand the threat that cybercrime poses to vulnerable segments of society."

Digitunity has sourced and placed hundreds of thousands of donated computers with organizations serving people in need since its founding in 1984. To continue building upon Digitunity's unique approach to solving the technology gap, Malwarebytes' funding will help generate research on the vulnerability of new technology adopters, provide critical protection to recipients of devices through Digitunity's comprehensive practitioner network, and enable the organization to continue expanding their reach.

"Our mission at Malwarebytes is to liberate people and businesses from cyberthreats," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO and co-founder of Malwarebytes. "Our partnership with Digitunity aligns with our roots and democratizes access to security for those most in need. It's tragic to think that often those who can least afford to be targeted by cybercriminals are the easiest targets."

In addition to becoming corporate sponsors, Malwarebytes will be offering low-cost versions of their product to Digitunity's partner network. These non-profit licenses are a key part of Malwarebytes' new social impact initiatives, which aim to help protect at-risk audiences.

Malwarebytes provides effective, intuitive and inclusive products that just work, blending leading behavioral-based protection with advanced research and intelligence to find hidden threats on machines that others miss. In fact, 56% of first-time Malwarebytes Premium, Free and Teams users found threats on devices that already had a legacy anti-virus product installed. Designed with people in mind, Malwarebytes technology brings threat freedom to everyone regardless of who they are or what knowledge and resources they have.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyberprotection for every one. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

About Digitunity

Digitunity, an initiative of National Cristina Foundation, is working to ensure everyone who needs a computer has one. Since 1984, we've connected corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. Our mission started with a simple dream: Used computer equipment, previously destined for disposal, should be made available for use by children and adults to develop skills that would enable them to lead independent, productive and meaningful lives. With a proven body of work and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity continues to meet this challenge. And we won't stop until everyone is included and all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally-connected society have been removed. To learn more and support our work, visit https://www.digitunity.org .

