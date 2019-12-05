Malwarebytes Promotes Industry Veteran Akshay Bhargava to Chief Product Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, the leading advanced endpoint detection and remediation solution provider, announced the promotion of Akshay Bhargava to Chief Product Officer. He previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Products at Malwarebytes and joined the company after serving in key leadership roles at Oracle, FireEye and McKinsey & Company.

At Malwarebytes, Bhargava is responsible for driving the company's technology vision, product roadmap and execution. Akshay Bhargava's innovative approach to product management has been influential in bringing new, cutting-edge methodologies to Malwarebytes product development. Through his leadership, products are incorporating the latest developments in cloud-based delivery, holistic security, modern user experience and advanced automation. Bhargava has also increased the focus on data-driven decision-making and customer obsession.

"Akshay has been an incredible partner with product development, enabling our long-term product vision. His leadership has been instrumental to our continued growth and success," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO, Malwarebytes. "Akshay has done an outstanding job spearheading the development of new products, and has dramatically impacted the evolution of our solutions."

Under Bhargava's leadership, Malwarebytes has introduced several product innovations. This includes an enterprise-based Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution now used by 1,700+ customers; OneView, which provides over 2,000 Managed Service Providers with a central dashboard; a Malware Removal Service (MRS) for organizations under active attack; Browser Guard for safe and ad-free browsing; and Malwarebytes 4, the latest edition of Malwarebytes' flagship consumer product. Browser Guard has over 500,000 customers since its launch in September this year, and Malwarebytes 4 has over 1 million installations since its release in early November.

"To foster a culture of innovation, I encourage my team to empathize with key customer challenges—from limited security resources to an overload of security alerts. This has helped us to better implement ease-of-use and highly automated security for growing organizations," said CPO Akshay Bhargava. "In order to stay ahead of sophisticated cybercriminals and reduce overall mean time to respond to threats, we continually experiment and rapidly prototype in both consumer and enterprise markets."

Under Bhargava's leadership, Malwarebytes has won multiple awards and designations, including Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms; the highest rating from G2 Crowd's Grid Report for Endpoint Protection, with a 9.24 out of 10 score; and a four-star and 'Excellent' rating by PC Magazine where editor Neil J. Rubenking stated, "Malwarebytes Premium now functions as a full-blown antivirus and not just second-line protection, as it did previously."

With over 5,000 new enterprise customers and more than 280 new hires in 2019 alone, the company is poised for continued expansion and growth. The company looks forward to growing its reach and accelerating sales to help more businesses and consumers live free from cyber threats.

