Malwarebytes Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes , a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced that Malwarebytes was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US50521424, March 2024). The IDC MarketScape noted, "ThreatDown, powered by Malwarebytes, should be a strong consideration by small businesses and VARs that service small businesses that are seeking a more comprehensive approach to endpoint security."

"Small businesses today face many of the same threats as larger organizations despite not having the same IT resources to combat the latest threats. Our belief that everyone should have access to cybersecurity drives our powerful, yet easy-to-use ThreatDown Bundles that are specifically designed for resource-constrained teams," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "We believe this recognition as an IDC MarketScape Leader, along with feedback from our users, demonstrates that we are on the right track of delivering the innovation and simplicity our customers and partners truly need."

ThreatDown Bundles combine the technologies and services needed to protect resource-constrained organizations in today's sophisticated cyber landscape. The IDC MarketScape said: "Its ThreatDown product portfolio has expanded extensively to deliver a more comprehensive modern endpoint security solution that is aligned with the increasing security requirements of small businesses."

"Over the past two years, Malwarebytes has significantly elevated its competitiveness in this market segment across multiple areas, including its expanded product capabilities, elevated awareness in the market, and enhanced support for channel sales partners," said Mike Jude, Research Director, IDC Cybersecurity Products Group. "Value-added resellers and the small businesses they work with should consider ThreatDown, powered by Malwarebytes, for comprehensive endpoint security."

The IDC study represents a vendor assessment of modern endpoint security for small businesses – less than employees globally – through the IDC MarketScape model. The qualifying vendors were evaluated based on business strategies and success criteria, including market momentum, functionality strategy, market presence, financials/funding, and customer concentration in the small business segment. Vendors were also evaluated against a broad set of endpoint security capabilities, including prevention, protection, detection and response, and recovery.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

