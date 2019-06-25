Malwarebytes Simplifies Enterprise Endpoint Security Orchestration with ServiceNow Integration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , the leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation solution, today announced the certified product integration of Malwarebytes' Cloud Platform and ServiceNow Security Incident Response. This key integration elevates Malwarebytes' ability to simplify enterprise security deployments by enabling customers to take action from the Now Platform in response to security threats.

"Endpoint security has become increasingly complex and difficult to manage, putting a lot of stress on understaffed security teams to sort through endless alerts and manage the risk that comes with increasingly diverse business cloud tools," said Akshay Bhargava, Senior Vice President of Products, Malwarebytes. "The endpoint is the first line of defense in enterprise security, making it a prime target for cybercriminals. This latest partner integration with the Malwarebytes Cloud Platform means that organizations can easily catch, quarantine and eliminate issues without impacting end-user productivity."

Together, Malwarebytes' Endpoint Security and ServiceNow Security Incident Response orchestrate threat and remediation intelligence workflows so security teams can identify, prioritize, and automatically remediate affected endpoints. Customers can respond to security threats faster than ever before.

"Security teams today are completely overwhelmed and understaffed," said Odin Olson, Senior Director, Business Development, Security Business Unit at ServiceNow. "Malwarebytes automates threat detection and feeds that intelligence into ServiceNow to speed investigation and remediation. This relieves the manual burden on security teams and allows them to better protect endpoints."

The Malwarebytes' Cloud Platform provides centralized management for enterprise endpoint protection and response. Built to be extensible, technology integrations with the Malwarebytes Cloud Platform simplify security complexity by enabling threat response orchestration across disparate IT environments. To learn more about how to take advantage of these partner integrations and download the apps, visit: https://www.malwarebytes.com/integrations/

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes' offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting more than 8.8 million threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008, and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

