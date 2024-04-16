Malwarebytes Streamlines Endpoint Security for MSPs Through ConnectWise Integration with ThreatDown Solutions

Partnership gives MSPs and cloud resellers one-click access to Malwarebytes' award-winning portfolio of ThreatDown endpoint security solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, announced a new integration with ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers. The new integration gives ConnectWise customers access to the full Malwarebytes portfolio of ThreatDown solutions, including ThreatDown EDR and ThreatDown MDR, powered by the ConnectWiseAsio platform. Managed service providers (MSPs) and cloud resellers will now have immediate access to award-winning endpoint protection, detection, and response.

The integration, certified through the ConnectWise Invent program, will help Malwarebytes reach more partners and help them simplify security for resource constrained IT teams. According to IDC, 40% of small and mid-size businesses do not have a full-time IT employee in-house. Of those that do have in-house IT, 63% have only two to four staffers1. This makes many SMBs leery of complex integrations and dependent on the channel for their cybersecurity needs.

"MSPs on the front lines of cybersecurity everyday need streamlined, efficient solutions to help them stay ahead of today's sophisticated threats," said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes. "We've purpose built ThreatDown solutions for MSPs to take down threats, including the latest ransomware, Remote Access Trojans, malware droppers, spyware and more, while also taking down complexity and costs. This new integration with ConnectWise underscores our commitment to the channel and provides partners with simple, effective cybersecurity solutions."

"We are thrilled to see Malwarebytes' continued support of the IT Nation Community through numerous, easy-to-use integrations," said Chris Timms, EVP & GM, Ecosystems for ConnectWise. "Our primary objective is to consistently equip our partners with the necessary tools to achieve success and expand their customer base. The integration of ThreatDown products and services within the ConnectWise Asio platform will provide more automation, protection, detection, and options for guided remediation and response, ensuring our users have access to top-notch security measures within a centralized platform."

For more information on the Malwarebytes ConnectWise Asio Platform integration visit: [https://marketplace.connectwise.com/malwarebytes].

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™— the industry's most modern, unified platform with infinite scalability, intelligent automation, value-add reporting and insights, and a common user interface. Our modern engineering approach allows ConnectWise to deliver rapid innovation------even daily at times.

ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Ashley Stewart, Director, Public & Analyst Relations

[email protected]

ConnectWise Media Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

1 IDC Worldwide Small and Medium Business Survey, February 2023. https://blogs.idc.com/2023/02/21/3-concrete-steps-smbs-should-take-now/

SOURCE Malwarebytes