Malwarebytes Scam Guard Prevented High-Risk Fraud in 15% of Interactions, Protecting Users from $1000+ in Losses or Significant Personal Risk

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in online protection, expanded the availability of its leading scam detection tool Scam Guard to desktop for both Windows and Mac. The free scam protection tool provides real-time feedback on scams, threats and malware alongside digital safety recommendations. Combining the ease of an AI chatbot with the company's deep cybersecurity expertise and decades of threat intelligence, users get instant, trusted results about today's most pernicious threat to consumers – scams.

Scams have become a global crisis, draining $442 billion from consumers over the past year, according to GASA's Global State of Scams 2025 report. Even though more than half of adults encounter scams daily, two-thirds of people can't tell a scam apart from a real thing. Whether users come across a suspicious message on social media, a phishing attempt in their email, a questionable text message or a call from a hometown number, Scam Guard provides immediate, expert advice to keep them secure.

"Scams today are nearly impossible for people to spot with the naked eye," said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "Criminals are leveraging AI tools to create impeccable impersonations of well-known brands, deepfake audio or video of trusted companions and taking advantage of cracks in our technology foundations to trick people into losing billions of dollars. We must fight back, through innovative products, through policy and regulation, and through community. No one is too smart to fall prey today."

Released last June for mobile users, it's already having an impact. In 15% of interactions, Malwarebytes Scam Guard prevented users from losing $1,000+ or incurring severe personal risk by flagging the high-risk scenarios. The scam detection tool is one way Malwarebytes is empowering users and tackling the scam industry alongside its industry-leading antivirus protection Malwarebytes Premium, threat-stopping and ad blocking browser extension, Browser Guard, and other tools for identity protection and privacy, including VPN.

Key Features

Real-time threat intelligence: The AI-powered chat companion is paired with trusted Malwarebytes threat intelligence driven by decades of research and a team of cybersecurity experts. Users get instant verdicts they can trust alongside guidance on next steps.

The AI-powered chat companion is paired with trusted Malwarebytes threat intelligence driven by decades of research and a team of cybersecurity experts. Users get instant verdicts they can trust alongside guidance on next steps. Comprehensive scam detection : Scam Guard is trained to recognize various scams, including romance, phishing, financial fraud , text, robocall and shipping fraud , helping users stay ahead of cybercriminals at all times. It also can learn from new or unknown scams submitted by users to help protect the broader community.

: Scam Guard is trained to recognize various scams, including romance, phishing, financial , text, robocall and shipping , helping users stay ahead of cybercriminals at all times. It also can learn from new or unknown scams submitted by users to help protect the broader community. 24/7 Support: Scam Guard is available around the clock, ensuring that users receive timely advice and assistance, no matter where they are or what time it is.

