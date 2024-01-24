Malwarebytes Unveils New K-12 ThreatDown Bundle to Defend Schools and Districts from Cyberattacks

ThreatDown K-12 Bundle delivers unified protection for school-, staff- and student-owned devices in a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future of Education Technology Conference -- Malwarebytes , a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced the availability of ThreatDown K-12 Bundle, combining the cybersecurity technologies and services that K-12 education institutions need into a streamlined, cost-effective bundle. Purpose-built to reduce risk, complexity and costs for districts and schools, the ThreatDown K-12 Bundle delivers unified protection with an intuitive, easy-to-manage design. The ThreatDown K-12 Bundle allows schools to optimize device uptime and improve productivity, while protecting students and staff, devices and data from the latest cyber threats.

"Schools are increasingly facing cyber threats with limited IT resources, leading to a rise in ransomware attacks that affect staff, teaching, and student well-being," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO of Malwarebytes. "Historically, cost barriers prevented schools from adopting cybersecurity managed services. Our K-12 Bundle packages together everything districts need to reduce risk and comply with regulations within a manageable budget. We're committed to making powerful protection and managed services accessible to vulnerable schools and students."

Bridging the Cybersecurity Gap for Resource-constrained K-12 IT Teams

Modern K-12 educational institutions have a wide range of school-, staff- and student-owned devices – from traditional laptops, desktops and servers to Chromebooks, iPadOS, iOS, and Android devices. While these devices greatly enrich the student learning experience and streamline operations for staff, they also introduce new risks.

Key features of the ThreatDown K-12 Bundle include:

Award-winning endpoint security: K-12 Bundle is built on ThreatDown's strongest AI/ML-driven prevention, detection and response technologies fortified by built-in innovations to reduce the attack surface. These technologies simplify the process of finding and patching software vulnerabilities and prevent unauthorized programs from executing.





K-12 Bundle is built on ThreatDown's strongest AI/ML-driven prevention, detection and response technologies fortified by built-in innovations to reduce the attack surface. These technologies simplify the process of finding and patching software vulnerabilities and prevent unauthorized programs from executing. 24x7x365 managed services: The K-12 Bundle combines ThreatDown advanced technologies with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service of ThreatDown cybersecurity experts to manage security and resolve alerts around the clock, delivered as an affordable, hassle-free bundle.





The K-12 Bundle combines ThreatDown advanced technologies with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service of ThreatDown cybersecurity experts to manage security and resolve alerts around the clock, delivered as an affordable, hassle-free bundle. Unified endpoint management: ThreatDown extends powerful endpoint protection across workstations, servers and mobile device to substantially strengthen schools' cybersecurity postures in compliance with new and pending regulations. Quick and easy to deploy, the K-12 Bundle saves time and resources with unified endpoint management for both traditional and mobile devices – all from a single, cloud-native console.





ThreatDown extends powerful endpoint protection across workstations, servers and mobile device to substantially strengthen schools' cybersecurity postures in compliance with new and pending regulations. Quick and easy to deploy, the K-12 Bundle saves time and resources with unified endpoint management for both traditional and mobile devices – all from a single, cloud-native console. Centralized, real-time visibility: K-12 IT teams can easily view activity across all devices in real time. With a unified platform and visibility for traditional and mobile endpoints, teams can monitor and protect devices from a single pane of glass. Teams can understand the threats to devices in their environments and mitigate potential risks.





K-12 IT teams can easily view activity across all devices in real time. With a unified platform and visibility for traditional and mobile endpoints, teams can monitor and protect devices from a single pane of glass. Teams can understand the threats to devices in their environments and mitigate potential risks. Advanced mobile protection: ThreatDown K-12 Bundle provides effective protection for Chromebooks, iPadOS, iOS, and Android devices, guarding against the latest mobile threats such as ransomware, malicious apps, and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs). With real-time protection, schools can also prevent accidental access to harmful websites, safeguard against malicious apps, block unwanted in-app ads, and enable a secure mobile experience for students.

To learn more about the ThreatDown K-12 Bundle, visit https://www.threatdown.com/education/.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

