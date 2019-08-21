Malwarebytes Wins Top Position in SoftwareReviews' Endpoint Protection Data Quadrant Report

"As a SoftwareReviews award winner, Malwarebytes is a gold medalist in our endpoint protection category, ranking as an industry leader for its product features and vendor experience," said Michelle Tran, consulting analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. "Based on a thorough evaluation by customers, Malwarebytes excels in product strategy and improvement across industries and enterprise size. Its strong emotional footprint score demonstrates that customers are highly engaged not only with its endpoint solution, but also its relationship with Malwarebytes."

"We put great stock in the feedback our customers provide to us, using it to continuously improve our product and customer experience," said Barry Mainz, Chief Revenue Officer, Malwarebytes. "This is why we are particularly proud of our position in SoftwareReviews' Endpoint Protection Data Quadrant Report. This report relies on real customer experiences, telling us we are delivering high-quality protection and response, along with usability and intuitiveness, making Malwarebytes the best and easiest to use endpoint protection and response solution for enterprise resilience."

Malwarebytes scored exceptionally high in service and received a Gold Medal (as well as the highest score) in the overall category. Malwarebytes took the top slots for Product Feature Satisfaction across the adaptive cyber protection categories of: Dynamic Malware Detection, System Hardening, Kernel Monitoring, Application Containment Mechanisms. Malwarebytes also came in on top in the active threat response categories of: Automated Remediation and Forensics. Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection also scored in the top three vendors for:

Ease of Data Integration

Vendor Support

Useability and Intuitiveness

Ease of IT Integration

Availability and Quality of Training

Malwarebytes provides the tools for a resilient workplace—giving employees and students the confidence to digitally engage with those they trust and to protect against those they don't. Malwarebytes offers adaptive attack protection, predicting attackers' next moves and applying the right protection techniques, powered by patented machine learning detection, at the point of attack to protect endpoints. Providing active threat response where security intelligence and advanced analytics are actionable and automated, Malwarebytes allows users to fully and completely respond to a breach the minute it happens. Solutions from Malwarebytes provide a simple-to-use, extensible, cloud-based platform that eliminates security complexity across departmental silos and allows for automated management of endpoints.

To view the full report from SoftwareReviews, click here. To learn more about Endpoint Protection from Malwarebytes, visit: https://www.malwarebytes.com/business/endpointprotection/.

