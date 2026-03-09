Mama Mancini's Serves Up Nationwide Giveaway and Deals for National Meatball Day

The authentic Italian-style brand is honoring community pillars and meatball lovers everywhere; 100 winners will receive a 3-pack of Jumbo Beef Meatballs to enjoy and share.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mama Mancini's, the brand known for its authentic family recipes, premium ingredients, and full flavor, is turning National Meatball Day into a multi-day celebration of community and high-quality comfort food. Today, the brand announced the launch of its nationwide National Meatball Day Giveaway designed to reward meatball enthusiasts and the vibrant community members who inspire their neighbors every day.

Mama Mancini's National Meatball Day Giveaway

To celebrate the holiday, Mama Mancini's is opening their National Meatball Day Giveaway today, March 9th – participants can enter for a chance to win at shop.mamamancinis.com . One hundred lucky winners will receive a 3-pack of Mama Mancini's signature Jumbo Beef Meatballs. The 3-pack is specifically designed for sharing and Mama Mancini's encourages winners to keep a pack for themselves while gifting the others to a neighbor, a local hero, or a fellow meatball lover. Further, to ensure everyone gets a taste of the celebration, Mama Mancini's is offering a 15% discount across their e-commerce site .

"Mama Mancini's was built on the memory of my grandmother's kitchen, where authentic Sunday dinners turned neighbors into family and filled the home with a sense of true community," said Dan Mancini, Founder of Mama Mancini's. "We know the connection a great meal can make among friends, neighbors and loved ones. That's why this National Meatball Day, we are proudly rewarding our fans and community members across the nation who inspire their neighbors and bring people together every single day."

Mama Mancini's National Meatball Day Specials

Fans can enjoy 15% off all orders at shop.mamamancinis.com starting March 9 through March 20, 2026.

starting March 9 through March 20, 2026. Every meatball is made with premium ingredients, including beef, breadcrumbs, Romano cheese, and savory spices, then smothered in Mama Mancini's classic Italian style sauce.

Fans can enter for a chance to win the National Meatball Day Giveaway by visiting shop.mamamancinis.com and following the entry instructions. Winners will be announced following National Meatball Day by March 30, 2026.

Find Mama Mancini's products at retailers including Publix, BJ's, ShopRite, select Costco clubs and other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit mamamancinis.com/where-to-buy .

About Mama Mancini's

Mama Mancini's is a premier food brand specializing in authentic, pre-prepared Italian favorites, rooted in the recipes of Dan Mancini's grandmother, Anna "Mama" Mancini. What started as a beloved family recipe has grown into a national brand known for its real ingredients and commitment to grandma-quality food. Now owned and operated by Mama's Creations, Mama Mancini's remains the cornerstone of a growing portfolio of high-quality brands. From their fan favorite meatballs to their array of ready to heat and eat meals for one, Mama Mancini's focuses on high-quality ingredients and the convenience of a home-cooked meal that's ready in minutes.

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations is your ultimate destination for fresh, easy-to-prepare dishes that capture the essence of grandma-quality food. Built off the authentic Italian heritage of Mama Mancini's, our name pays tribute to the treasured kitchens of grandmothers worldwide, where each meal is crafted with passion and care. At Mama's Creations, we understand the value of convenience without compromising on quality. We bring together a diverse range of culinary traditions and flavors, offering you an unforgettable taste experience. With fresh ingredients and our simple preparation methods, we ensure that every dish is a celebration of authentic homemade goodness. For more information, visit mamascreations.com .

Media Contact

Emily Hild

[email protected]

SOURCE Mama's Creations