Mama's Creations Redefines the Modern Deli Experience with Major National Retail Expansion

Leading prepared foods brand meets consumer demand by launching a diverse portfolio of prepared deli items, anchored by its 24-ounce meatball pack, in Target and Walmart nationwide this Spring

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mama's Creations Inc., a leading provider of high-quality, fresh deli-prepared foods, today announced a major retail expansion for its consumer brands. This month, an expansive lineup of authentic, premium prepared meals under the Mama's Creations and Mama Mancini's labels is officially rolling out to the Fresh Deli sections of 2,000 Walmart locations and 750 Target locations nationwide, marking a landmark achievement for the company's national growth strategy.

Mama's Creations Expansion

The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the grocery industry as the traditional deli counter undergoes a rapid transformation. Today's consumers are seeking restaurant-quality, ready-to-eat meal solutions at the grocery store to offset the rising costs of dining out. Simultaneously, grocery operators are battling labor shortages and the high costs of in-store preparation. Positioning itself as the industry's one-stop prepared food solution, Mama's Creations bridges this gap. The brand provides turnkey, highly consistent deli solutions that drive incremental trips and larger basket sizes for retailers without adding back-of-house complexity or labor costs.

"Executing a rollout of this magnitude, which involves complex, end-to-end refrigerated fresh distribution, is a testament to our immense operational capacity and reliability as a supply chain partner," said Chris Darling, Chief Commercial Officer of Mama's Creations. "We aren't just providing an exceptional product, we're providing the partnership that modern retailers need. This launch signals to the industry that Mama's Creations has the reach, scale, and strategic vision to elevate the fresh prepared category nationwide."

This nationwide rollout features a robust assortment of high-protein main dishes designed as family-sized meal solutions that simplify dinner for busy households. The Walmart expansion introduces three brand-new Mama's Creations items to the deli: Flame Grilled Chicken Breasts, Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, and Fajita Seasoned Grilled Chicken Strips. Walmart shoppers will also find dinnertime staples from Mama Mancini's, including Classic Meatloaf with Tangy Sauce, Sausage, Peppers and Onions, and 24-ounce packs of both Cheese Stuffed Chicken Meatballs and Italian Style Sauce and Beef Meatballs. Additionally, 750 Target locations will feature the fan-favorite Mama Mancini's 24-ounce Italian Style Sauce and Beef Meatballs.

By securing premium placement in the Fresh Deli sections of these top-tier retailers, as well as full integration into their e-commerce and delivery platforms, Mama's Creations is successfully scaling its omnichannel footprint to meet shoppers exactly where they are.

To ensure strong sell-through and immediate market penetration across all new locations, Mama's Creations is backing the launch with a comprehensive marketing program. The strategy leverages high-visibility on-site retail media, targeted digital campaigns, and strategic introductory promotions designed to drive immediate trial and quickly establish these convenient, family-sized deli items as weekly staples for households.

To learn more about Mama's Creations visit mamascreations.com and shop the products at your local Target and Walmart stores.

About Mama Mancini's

Mama Mancini's is a premier food brand specializing in authentic, pre-prepared Italian favorites, rooted in the recipes of Dan Mancini's grandmother, Anna "Mama" Mancini. What started as a beloved family recipe has grown into a national brand known for its real ingredients and commitment to grandma-quality food. Now owned and operated by Mama's Creations, Mama Mancini's remains the cornerstone of a growing portfolio of high-quality brands. From their fan favorite meatballs to their array of ready to heat and eat meals for one, Mama Mancini's focuses on high-quality ingredients and the convenience of a home-cooked meal that's ready in minutes.

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations is your ultimate destination for fresh, easy-to-prepare dishes that capture the essence of grandma-quality food. Built off the authentic Italian heritage of Mama Mancini's, our name pays tribute to the treasured kitchens of grandmothers worldwide, where each meal is crafted with passion and care. At Mama's Creations, we understand the value of convenience without compromising on quality. We bring together a diverse range of culinary traditions and flavors, offering you an unforgettable taste experience. With fresh ingredients and our simple preparation methods, we ensure that every dish is a celebration of authentic homemade goodness. For more information, visit mamascreations.com.

Media Contact

Emily Hild

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SOURCE Mama's Creations