Mamava and Hello Bello™ Partner to Support Breastfeeding On-the-Go

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world reopens in anticipation of one of the biggest travel seasons in history—Mamava, the category creator of freestanding lactation spaces, and Hello Bello, the premium baby products company co-founded by parents Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, announced a partnership that will show some big love to breastfeeding mothers.

To kick things off, Hello Bello teamed up with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to place eleven Mamava ADA pods into all post-security concourses at the busiest airport in the United States.

"Traveling with babies is extremely challenging and the heightened post-pandemic stress makes it even harder," said Erica Buxton, President of Hello Bello. "Ensuring that parents have clean, comfortable places to feed their babies is a small way we fulfill our mission to support parents."

"We created this company to make breastfeeding easier and accessible to all mothers," says Sascha Mayer, Mamava's CEO and co-founder. "We're so thrilled to partner with Hello Bello—a like-minded brand committed to creating equity in parenting—in this shared mission to support, celebrate and help normalize breastfeeding."

The playfully designed Hello Bello-sponsored Mamava suites feature bright, bold customized graphics gracing the pods' signature curves. They're also stocked with Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer to give families added peace of mind during heavy travel times.

Today, there are more than 1,800 Mamava pods in the United States. Mamava pods are in 63 airports around the country, providing traveling breastfeeding parents with clean and private lactation spaces, while also helping airports comply with the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act and the Friendly Airports for Mothers Improvement Act. In Atlanta, breastfeeding parents have access to eleven Hello Bello x Mamava pods—and many of the airport's 200K+ passengers a day will pass by a Hello Bello x Mamava pod, prompting them to consider the unique needs of those breastfeeding.

Mamava and Hello Bello have also come together to donate a Mamava Original Lactation Pod to the California Science Center, an educational non-profit in LA that aspires to "...inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives."

The new Hello Bello x Mamava pods in these public spaces are only the start of the partnership between these two parent-aiding brands, equally committed to supporting, empowering, and inspiring parents to find, celebrate, and share the joyful moments of parenting on the go. To learn more, visit hellobello.com/mamava.

About Mamava

Mamava, the leading expert in lactation space design, is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding in the United States by providing flexible lactation space solutions designed to meet the needs of breastfeeding families. Mamava pods are linked into a proprietary smart technology system that empowers easy wayfinding and autonomous access. Moms can open them with Mamava's free app (available for iOS and Android ). The app also allows moms to see availability of pods, opt into vacancy alerts, adjust interior lighting and airflow, and leave digital notes of support for the next person. Best of all, the app helps moms find more than 6,000 (Mamava-vetted) places to pump on the go—not just Mamava pods, and never a bathroom. To learn more, visit Mamava at mamava.com , and follow Mamava on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Hello Bello

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From diapers, shampoo, and sunscreen to organic multivitamins, laundry detergent, and refillable cleaners, Hello Bello's products are carefully crafted with babies, parents, and the planet in mind. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit https://hellobello.com/ or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

