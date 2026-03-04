Mamava and SimpliFed Partner to Expand Access to Virtual Lactation Support Via App

Maternal Health Brands Celebrate IBCLC Day with New Partnership

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamava, the creator of freestanding lactation pods, and SimpliFed, a leading telelactation provider, announced on International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Day (IBCLC Day), a new partnership that expands access to virtual lactation consulting directly within the Mamava app. This partnership was specifically launched on IBCLC Day to highlight the important connection between lactation providers and patients.

Mamava

Mamava's new app feature gives parents convenient, secure access to SimpliFed's feeding support from IBCLCs. A first-of-its-kind in maternal health integration, this feature enables patients to book lactation appointments directly in-app using SimpliFed APIs - with automated eligibility verification, insurance-matched provider routing, and easy scheduling within 24 hours. Most sessions are covered by insurance, making personalized support available to families from pregnancy through weaning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 60% of mothers stop breastfeeding earlier than they planned. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, with continued breastfeeding up to two years and beyond. While initiation rates are high, duration drops off as new parents face common barriers—latching challenges, pain, limited access to clinical guidance, and the realities of returning to work. Research shows that timely access to lactation consultants is associated with higher breastfeeding duration and improved health outcomes for both parent and child, making access to expert support a critical driver of success.

"This partnership exemplifies the mission of both companies – Mamava and SimpliFed – to provide accessible, judgment-free baby feeding care, all while supporting mothers in their journey with their new babies," said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. "New CDC data is highlighting that 25% of moms are delaying prenatal care, which is driven by a lack of access to evidence-based maternal healthcare professionals. Virtual lactation consulting removes geographic and scheduling barriers, helping more parents get timely, expert support wherever they are – on the go at the airport, in their office space, or wherever they may need support."

Since launching in 2016, the free Mamava app has evolved from a simple pod locator and unlocking tool to a comprehensive resource that helps parents find over 10,000 lactation spaces nationwide, access relaxing sounds for letdown, learn about lactation laws, and read supportive messages from other breastfeeding parents.

"Mamava was founded to make it easier for parents to meet their feeding goals wherever life takes them," said Christine Dodson, Cofounder and CEO. "By partnering with SimpliFed, we're extending that support beyond our physical spaces to include access to expert lactation care from certified medical experts. This integration gives parents the confidence and convenience they deserve—whether they're in a Mamava pod, at home, or on the road."

With the addition of SimpliFed's virtual lactation services, the Mamava app now connects parents to clinical expertise. This new feature will also be available to employers as a turnkey benefit that supports employee retention, productivity, and family well-being.

For more about Mamava, go to www.mamava.com

For more about SimpliFed, go to www.simplifed.com

Media Contact

Josie Gingold

8027938766

[email protected]

SOURCE Mamava