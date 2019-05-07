Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Worth $1.21 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Advantages over other forms of antibodies, increasing global R&D investments, and rising adoption of novel diagnostic procedures are factors driving the market. Global rise in chronic and infectious diseases also play a key role in propelling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Large amount of polysera obtained from goats and predominant use of these animals as hosts has contributed to its large market share in 2017

Metabolic biomarkers are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer

ELISA tests provide accurate diagnosis of disease, such as AIDS, Lyme disease, syphilis, pernicious anemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, squamous cell carcinoma, chickenpox, shingles, and other bacterial and viral infections, than other antibody-based assays contributing to its high market share

Availability of technologically advanced equipment and presence of major market players has attributed to the North American region garnering large market share

Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain significant market share in near future due to rising R&D investment and presence of target population

Few key companies in the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market include Abcam PLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Merck KgaA; Cell Signaling Technologies, Inc.; and Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Read 109 page research report with TOC on "Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mouse, Rabbit), By Product (Cardiac, Metabolic), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mammalian-polyclonal-igg-antibody-market

Polyclonal antibodies are the most preferred choice in routine laboratory tests, such as ELISA, microarray assays, western blotting, flow cytometry, and immunohistochemistry. Production of these does not require skilled professionals and large batches can be produced as per client requirements. A polyclonal antibody can recognize multiple antigens on one epitope and therefore can be utilized in the study of various diseases ranging from cancer to metabolic diseases. Denatured proteins are often detected with the use of polyclonal antibodies.

Thus, increasing use of these products in the treatment of several chronic diseases is also anticipated to fuel growth in the near future. Rising investments by major pharma companies, such as Novartis and Roche, for the development of therapeutic antibodies and novel diagnostic techniques and for QC purposes are also driving the market growth. For instance, R&D investments by top 10 biotech companies increased from USD 8.2 billion in 2010 to USD 10.2 billion in 2016, accounting for a 13% increase.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market on the basis of type, product, application, end use, and region:

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Goat



Rabbit



Horse



Mouse



Others

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cardiac Markers



Metabolic Markers



Renal Markers



Others

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

ELISA



Immunoturbidometry



Immunoelectrophoresis



Antibody Identification



Immunohistochemistry



Immunocytochemistry



Western Blotting

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Academic and Research Centers

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Multi-infarct Dementia Market – Rising prevalence of strokes and blockage in brain nerves is expected to be major factor driving the global multi infarct dementia market.

Rising prevalence of strokes and blockage in brain nerves is expected to be major factor driving the global multi infarct dementia market. Apoptosis Market – I ncreasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, HIV infection, organ transplant rejection and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome followed by growing demand for healthcare services is expected to develop apoptosis based therapies.

ncreasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, HIV infection, organ transplant rejection and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome followed by growing demand for healthcare services is expected to develop apoptosis based therapies. Expression Vectors Market – Global expression vectors market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand of protein-based drugs.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.