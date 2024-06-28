Mammha Receives Funding from the American Heart Association Social Impact Funds to Propel Perinatal Mental Health Innovations

MIAMI, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammha, the premier solution provider for perinatal mental health care, is thrilled to announce that it has received funding from the American Heart Association Social Impact Funds. This support, awarded on June 5th, 2024, will enable Mammha to expand its innovative mental health services and reach parents and providers across the nation.

The Association's Social Impact Funds are designed to support organizations that are creating scalable, community-focused solutions to health inequities. This funding will allow Mammha to accelerate its growth, enhance its technological infrastructure, and implement new programs aimed at increasing mental health awareness and accessibility.

Mammha Receives Funding from the American Heart Association Social Impact Funds to Grow Maternal Mental Health Solution Post this

"For many small businesses or social enterprises, a lack of funding can hinder success and growth," said Ashlye Stewart, national vice president and managing director of the Social Impact Funds at the American Heart Association. "The Social Impact Funds provide critical funding to empower community organizations to create scalable solutions to ensure every person has the same opportunity for a full, healthy life."

"Support from the Association's Social Impact Funds will allow us to further develop the platform, incorporate perinatal mental health into primary care, and ultimately help all parents and providers in need." says Maureen Fura, founder of Mammha. With the mission to make mental health support accessible for all, Mammha leverages digital screening, personal telehealth care coordination, and individualized support, to put parents and providers in control of their mental health.

Interviews with Maureen Fura, Founder and CEO of Mammha, are available. For media inquiries, please contact Andrew Goheen at [email protected].

Learn more at the American Heart Association

SOURCE Mammha