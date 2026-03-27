World's No.1 Wire-free Robotic Mower Brand Announces Official Sponsorship of Three Premier European Tennis Tournaments (ATP 500 & WTA 500)

MUNICH, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In world-class tennis, the ground defines the game. Whether it's the slide on red clay or the fast bounce on grass, everything depends on a surface maintained with absolute precision. Today, MAMMOTION is bringing that same level of elite "court mastery" to personal outdoor spaces.

Mastering the Ground: MAMMOTION Redefines Precision in Modern Outdoor Living

MAMMOTION, the world's No.1 wire-free robotic lawn mower brand[i], has officially announced its partnership with three premier European tournaments: the BMW Open in Munich (ATP 500), the Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500), and the Berlin Tennis Open (WTA 500). Under the theme "Ace Your Ground," MAMMOTION will showcase how its technology is bridging the gap between professional sports turf and everyday outdoor living.

From Pro Circuits to Personal Spaces

This partnership is about a shared obsession: perfection on the ground. While MAMMOTION's robots are built for modern landscapes, the logic remains the same—precision matters. From expansive commercial greens to private gardens, the brand believes everyone should have access to the same meticulous care and consistency once reserved for professional athletes.

Living in Motion: Reclaiming Your Time

MAMMOTION is moving beyond simple lawn care to champion a lifestyle of freedom. By eliminating the manual labor of traditional mowing, the brand is empowering a Life in Motion—allowing users to actually enjoy their outdoor sanctuary instead of working on it. It's a shift from managing a chore to mastering a space.

Tech that Works, Regardless of Terrain

At the heart of this experience is the LUBA 3 AWD, featuring the world's first Tri-Fusion Positioning System. By integrating 360° LiDAR, RTK, and AI-vision, the system offers a true "set-and-forget" experience across all-weather and all-terrain conditions—no manual intervention, cables, or antennas required. Engineered with professional-grade All-Wheel Drive (AWD), the LUBA 3 AWD tackles steep 80% (38.6°) slopes with the stability of a performance vehicle, running silently to preserve the peace of premium environments.

Innovation for a Greener Future

Reflecting a commitment to the environment, the LUBA 3 AWD recently won the 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award. This honor highlights MAMMOTION's focus on high-performance tools that don't compromise on eco-friendly values, proving that the future of smart living is both high-tech and low-carbon.

Throughout the tournament season, fans will get a first-hand look at MAMMOTION's latest tech through interactive on-site experiences, seeing how intelligent robotics can turn a high-maintenance yard into a premium, hands-free retreat.

"Partnering with these prestigious tournaments is a natural fit for us," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "Tennis demands the highest standards of precision—a value that is in our DNA. We want to inspire people to take back control of their space and discover a more effortless way of Lifestyle in Motion."

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a world-leading outdoor robotics company dedicated to creating intelligent, eco-friendly solutions for autonomous outdoor living. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world's No.1 best-selling wire-free robotic lawn mower brand, MAMMOTION offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning automated lawn care, pool maintenance, and intelligent landscaping solutions. Honored by TIME as one of the Best Inventions in both 2024 and 2025 for its LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA mini Series, MAMMOTION continues to set new benchmarks for homeowners and professionals alike, delivering breakthroughs in intelligence, precision, and power to make outdoor spaces effortlessly perfect.

[i]Source: Frost & Sullivan; Based on the research on the global perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers market; Measured by the global sales revenue of perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers from July 2024 to June 2025; Perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers refer to autonomous robotic lawn mowers without guidance cables or infrastructure, utilizing onboard technologies for lawn mapping and navigation; Research completion date: December 2025.

SOURCE MAMMOTION