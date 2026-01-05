MAMMOTION Takes Stage at CES 2026 with its Game-changing Robotic Lawn Mowing Lineup, Ushering in the Next Era of Autonomous Lawn Mastery

MAMMOTION deepens its solutions for every type of lawn, led by LUBA 3 AWD series with added intelligence, enhanced navigation, and legendary agility

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION , the pioneer in outdoor robotics that introduced the world to all-wheel-drive robotic mowing, announces its 2026 lineup at CES 2026, led by LUBA 3 AWD series, its new flagship and most advanced mower to date.

On sale from January 5, 2026, the new LUBA 3 AWD features an enhanced version of MAMMOTION's groundbreaking Tri-Fusion Navigation System, the world's first to combine LiDAR, RTK, and AI Vision technologies for an unmatched ±1 cm positioning precision. Built on the proven all-wheel-drive capability and significantly enhanced computing and mowing system, it's engineered to set the new standard for autonomous lawn care, conquering the largest and most complex lawns with ease.

Alongside its new flagship, MAMMOTION also introduces two major additions to its compact series. The full lineup will be showcased throughout CES 2026 at the MAMMOTION Booth [Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #51632].

"MAMMOTION enters 2026 with a sharper, more disciplined product portfolio built on the philosophy that every lawn requires the right technology, not just more technology," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "Different terrains demand different sensing stacks, navigation systems, and cutting architectures. That's why each model is purpose-built with the most appropriate combination of technologies and design to deliver the best real-world results. Whether customers have compact urban yards, multi-zone suburban lawns, or vast properties and meadows, MAMMOTION has an optimized solution for all."

Enhanced Tri-Fusion Navigation. The Best Just Got Better!

First introduced in 2025, the Tri-Fusion Navigation System was designed as the ultimate solution to deliver reliable navigation across diverse and challenging environments — using LiDAR for primary navigation, Vision for instant object recognition, and RTK for precision correction to dynamically adapt to any situation. Now, on the new LUBA 3 AWD, it gets a major upgrade with full 360° LiDAR coverage, enhanced UltraSense AI Vision, and a NetRTK module, delivering broader perception and tighter accuracy across all terrains, weather, and lighting conditions.

360° LiDAR – Master the Most Demanding Lawns: A full 360° horizontal and 59° vertical LiDAR field scans up to 330 ft, generating a live 3D map from the ground to the treetops with a precision of ±1 cm from millions of data points—delivering precision and coverage where other mowers struggle.

A full 360° horizontal and 59° vertical LiDAR field scans up to 330 ft, generating a live 3D map from the ground to the treetops with a precision of ±1 cm from millions of data points—delivering precision and coverage where other mowers struggle. NetRTK – Global Accuracy with No Wires for Simple Set Up : No wires. No RTK base. Set your boundaries in the app and mow anywhere, without having to worry about installing base stations or dealing with complex configurations. NetRTK connectivity is available on select LUBA 3 AWD models, delivering flexible deployment options across different yard sizes and usage scenarios.

: No wires. No RTK base. Set your boundaries in the app and mow anywhere, without having to worry about installing base stations or dealing with complex configurations. NetRTK connectivity is available on select LUBA 3 AWD models, delivering flexible deployment options across different yard sizes and usage scenarios. Dual-Camera AI Vision – Smarter, Safer, More Efficient: Dual cameras plus a 10 TOPS (10 Trillion Operations Per Second) AI Chip provide stereoscopic depth and object recognition, from toys to pets to garden furniture, calculating the safest and most efficient path in real time.

AWD Mastery — Four Generations of Leadership

MAMMOTION's pioneering all-wheel-drive technology, trusted worldwide by residential users and business clients like golf clubs and public parks for its extraordinary slope handling, advances its legacy with the LUBA 3 AWD. Four independently driven motors deliver confident control on steep or uneven ground, climbing 80% (38.6°) slopes, holding a steady line on hillsides, and pivoting cleanly with an omni wheel to protect turf. An upgraded adaptive suspension clears up to 3.15in curbs, roots, and thresholds with ease for reliable off-road performance across any lawn.

More Brains and More Brawn – Twice the Intelligence, Times the Power

A new 10-TOPS AI processor doubles the MAMMOTION 2026 lineup's perception and decision-making speed, enabling instant object detection, terrain reading, and real-time reactions for flawlessly fluid navigation. The system intelligently recognizes pets, toys, and over 300 obstacles—even in shade or low light—while identifying cliffs, pool edges, and drop-offs for truly confident, worry-free operation.

The new series comes in four models with maximum mowing sizes ranging from 0.37 to 2.5 acres. Featuring a 15.8-inch cutting width, two high-torque motors, and dual six-blade discs, the LUBA 3 AWD delivers industry-leading efficiency, mowing up to 7,000 sq ft per hour. Powered by a high-capacity battery of up to 15Ah, AI-adaptive cutting, and all-wheel-drive mobility, it can cover up to 1.75 acres per day, achieving a pristine cut with maximum efficiency. The new smart power management system, available across our latest series, further optimizes energy use. Users can set custom charge limits and schedule off-peak charging to reduce costs and enhance battery longevity.

The MAMMOTION Market-Leading Lineup, Now Enhanced for Every Yard and Environment

LUBA mini 2 AWD – It brings the same all-wheel-drive, 80% slope-climbing capability to cover up to 10,760 sq ft of terrain in a rugged compact format. Upgraded navigation with tri-camera AI Vision + NetRTK, powered by the same 10-TOPS AI Chip, can automatically explore and map multiple separate zones without the need for installation or boundary wires. A new Ultra-Close Edge Cutting side disc trims right up to walls, fences and flower beds for crisp, clean edges.

YUKA mini 2 – Available with two navigation variants to fit varied yard conditions within 10,760 sq ft: one with a full 360° LiDAR + Vision fusion system for precise, boundary-free mapping for complex spaces, and another with a nimble tri-camera AI vision suite adept at handling most common conditions. Powered by the new AI chip, it delivers true set-and-forget simplicity with smart and rapid mapping, and a flexible DropMow mode that starts perfect N-patterns instantly, right from where you drop it.

MAMMOTION's 2026 lineups will be available for pre-order beginning January 5, 2025. Learn more about the future of lawn care with MAMMOTION: www.mammotion.com

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a global leading expert in outdoor robotics, dedicated to creating intelligent, eco-friendly solutions for autonomous outdoor living. The company's comprehensive portfolio spans from automated lawn care and pool maintenance to smart landscaping. Recognized by TIME's Best Inventions in both 2024 and 2025 for its LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA mini Series, MAMMOTION continues to set new standards for homeowners and professionals alike, advancing its mission to shape the future of outdoor living.

