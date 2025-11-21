LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a global leader in wire-free robotic lawn care technology, has announced its largest discounts of the year for Black Friday 2025. The Black Friday promotion is already underway in the US and will continue until December 3, offering savings of up to $600* on selected models.

MAMMOTION Announces Its Biggest Black Friday Deals of 2025

Additionally, new customers on the official MAMMOTION online store can also enjoy an extra $50 welcome coupon.

MAMMOTION Product Highlights

LUBA mini AWD series :

Compact and powerful, the LUBA mini AWD is ideal for small to medium lawns up to 0.4 acres, with all-wheel drive (AWD) capable of climbing slopes up to 80% and overcoming obstacles up to 80 mm. Equipped with UltraSense™ AI Vision, it automatically maps your lawn, detects boundaries, and performs zero-distance edge cutting.

All-wheel-drive system tackles 80% slopes with dual 88W blade motors.

Manage up to 20 mowing and no-go zones via smart app control.

Auto mapping with UltraSense™ AI Vision—— mow anywhere, no signal worries

YUKA mini series :

For smaller lawns, the YUKA mini series—ranked No.1 in Amazon's Best Seller list—offers an affordable entry point with robotic lawn mower with modern features.

Set Once, Gain the Rest: In just 10 minutes, the intuitive app maps lawns up to 0.4 acres.

Manage up to 15 custom zones with individual schedules.

Smart navigation & obstacle avoidance with UltraSense™ AI Vision protects children and pets and automatically respects invisible boundaries.

Weighing just 10.6 kg—portable and user-friendly.

YUKA series :

If you're looking for integrated mowing + sweeping in one machine for the autumn, the YUKA series offers a 2-in-1 lawn care experience with self-emptying sweeping functionality. It is perfect for handling falling leaves while keeping your lawn tidy.

Self-emptying lawn mower with quick-attach sweeper kit for leaves, debris, and grass clippings.

Empties leaf basket at up to 100 designated points, no user intervention needed.

UltraSense™ AI Vision + RTK provides centimeter-level accuracy——no and no perimeter cable required.

Dual floating discs provide a carpet-like finish and resist clogging in thick or wet grass.

LUBA 2 AWD series :

As the flagship solution for lawns up to 1.5 acres, the LUBA 2 AWD Series combines all-wheel-drive system (AWD) and a high-torque cutting system to deliver precise and stable performance.

165W blade motor for tackling tough terrain

All-wheel-drive system conquers slopes up to 80% (38.6°)

UltraSense™ AI Vision with RTK enables precise accuracy — no perimeter wires required

Mowing up to 0.3 acres per charge

MAMMOTION products are sold in over 30 countries and regions worldwide, continuing to lead in smart, eco-friendly outdoor solutions. This year, limited-time Black Friday offers let consumers enjoy the largest discounts of the year on selected products—available while stocks last. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your lawn care with MAMMOTION.

*Discounts may vary by platform; please refer to the actual listings for final pricing.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to creating intelligent, high-quality, and eco-friendly outdoor solutions through innovative robotics. As the maker of the award-winning LUBA 2 AWD Series—named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 —and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION has transformed robotic lawn care for professionals and homeowners alike. With its new robotic pool cleaning product, the company is expanding its smart garden robotics lineup beyond lawns to pools, continuing its mission to make backyard maintenance easier, smarter, and more sustainable.

