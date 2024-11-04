Autonomous mower recognized in "Household" category for transforming traditional lawn maintenance with AI-powered innovation

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The future of lawn care has earned its rightful place among the world's most innovative technologies: MAMMOTION's LUBA 2 AWD Series robotic lawn mower has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. This prestigious annual list celebrates groundbreaking innovations making life better, smarter, and more enjoyable. Chosen in the "Household" category, the LUBA 2 AWD stands out for its advanced AI-driven design, reshaping lawn maintenance and inspiring a community of devoted users.

MAMMOTION’s LUBA 2 AWD Series Robot Lawn Mower Crowned as a TIME Best Invention of 2024

"Being honored by TIME validates what our users have been saying — the best lawn is the one that you didn't have to cut yourself," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "We've reimagined what's possible by combining AI, precision engineering, and artistic capabilities into a solution that's transforming how people think about and maintain their outdoor spaces."

Each year, TIME's editors and correspondents from around the globe select the honorees, with a focus on innovation across numerous industries. Evaluating originality, effectiveness, ambition, and impact, TIME recognized the LUBA 2 AWD as a leader in smart home technology.

The LUBA 2 AWD brings advanced features to lawn care with whisper-quiet operation, precise wireless coverage via 3D vision positioning and RTK fusion mapping system, and no need for boundary wires. Its multi-zone management efficiently maps areas, allowing users to customize schedules, cutting height, and routes for each zone in the MAMMOTION app. With an all-wheel-drive system, rugged suspension, and intelligent obstacle detection, it easily navigates slopes up to 38 degrees.

Pushing innovation further, MAMMOTION introduced lawn printing technology, empowering users to create custom designs, logos, and messages directly through the MAMMOTION app. This unique feature transforms ordinary lawns into dynamic, living canvases—a capability that has driven the LUBA 2 AWD to become a best-seller on Amazon.

Recognition from TIME adds to MAMMOTION's growing list of accolades in 2024. The LUBA 2 AWD Series received the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD, highlighting MAMMOTION's commitment to design excellence, innovation, and enhanced user experience in lawn care. Germany's PLUS X AWARD named MAMMOTION one of the Most Innovative Brand of 2024 for its products' innovation, high quality, ease of use and functionality – underscoring the company's success in delivering exceptional product performance and reliability.

Learn more about the LUBA 2 AWD Series and the future of lawn care.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent, high-quality, eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. As the company behind the LUBA 2 AWD Series, recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION is transforming lawn care for both professionals and consumers. The mission is to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548047/TIME_final.jpg