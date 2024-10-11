MAMMUT TRANSFORMS GREY LONDON WITH SPECTACULAR ACTIVATION, ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO LEAVE THE CITY

The message is not only true on yesterday's World Mental Health Day. Mammut has a long history of standing out in an industry that started blurring the lines between streetwear and mountaineering. Mammut's appearance in the city environment where streetwear brands thrive is a way to signal that it doesn't agree with the direction the industry is taking, it will always stay true to its roots, stay above the tree line. By temporarily transforming the city environment, Mammut seeks to reconnect city dwellers with the great outdoors, inspiring them to embrace their adventurous spirit and experience the authenticity of the mountains.

An attention-grabbing stunt saw Mammut take over Granary Square with 3D projections that transported passers-by from the urban landscape to the great outdoors. The immersive stunt, created and produced by global digital agency partner DEPT, proves that Mammut might be worn to work, but is not a streetwear brand.

As the daylight was fading, buildings transformed into rugged cliff faces as a climber navigated the challenging terrain; audio guided the audience with a score that took people from the rhythmic noise of the city to the serene sounds of nature. At the base of the projection sat an authentic basecamp experience, transporting the public to the mountains where they could experience the brand's offering whilst gearing up on expert advice from mountain guides from the Mammut Mountain School for their next adventure.

"Mammut has never been a streetwear brand and has no plans to be one. We are a brand for those who look for connection, adventure, and thrills in the outdoors and that seek growth in the mountains", says Nic Brandenberger, Chief Marketing Officer, Mammut.



"We are reinforcing Mammuts commitment to the mountains, its community standing up against inertia everywhere. It's a celebration of authenticity in an ever-shifting world." says Bel Moretti, Creative Director from DEPT.

About Mammut

Mammut is a Swiss outdoor company founded in 1862 that offers mountain sports enthusiasts worldwide high-quality products and unique brand experiences. For 160 years, the world's leading mountain sports brand has stood for safety and pioneering innovation. Mammut products combine functionality and performance with contemporary design. With its combination of hard goods, footwear, and clothing, Mammut is one of the complete suppliers in the outdoor market. Mammut Sports Group AG is active in around 40 countries and employs approx. 850 people.

www.mammut.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528611/Mammut_immersive_stunt.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528620/Mammut_Sports_Group_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528621/Mammut_Sports_Group_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528622/Mammut_Sports_Group_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528626/Mammut_Sports_Group_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528627/Mammut_Sports_Group_5.jpg

SOURCE Mammut Sports Group AG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED