MAMO Announces Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Commercial Automation and AI-Enabled Vehicle Platform Strategy

Company to explore robotics integration, intelligent golf cart upgrades, and scalable automation opportunities leveraging existing U.S. assembly and operational capabilities

GARLAND, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (Nasdaq: MAMO) today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Shenzhen AIBO Robotics Co., Ltd. ("AIBO"), a robotics technology company specializing in intelligent service robots. The Agreement is intended to support MAMO's expansion into intelligent commercial automation, robotic service systems and AI-enabled equipment upgrades, with an initial focus on the United States and China.

Massimo MVR Pro Series Autonomous Security Patrol Cart

Under the Agreement, MAMO plans to leverage its commercialization capabilities, market development resources and operational experience to support the introduction, localization, deployment, and scaling of robotic systems across commercial, retail, service and selected industrial environments. MAMO also intends to evaluate opportunities to utilize its U.S.-based assembly, manufacturing support, and technical service capabilities to support localization and deployment of robotics-related products in the North American market.

AIBO is expected to serve as a strategic robotics technology and equipment partner, subject to project-level evaluation, technical validation, and mutually agreed commercial terms.

In addition, MAMO intends to explore the application of intelligent automation and AI-enabled system upgrades to its existing golf cart and related vehicle platforms. The Company believes its current product base may provide a practical entry point for the development of next-generation intelligent mobility and service equipment solutions. Areas under evaluation may include assisted or semi-autonomous navigation, obstacle detection, route management, remote monitoring, environment-aware alert functions, and other software- and sensor-enabled capabilities. The Company also intends to evaluate potential applications of such upgraded platforms in managed environments, including patrol-support, inspection assistance, and site-based operational use cases.

MAMO believes the cooperation aligns with its existing strengths in equipment assembly, electromechanical integration, supply chain coordination, deployment execution, and operational support, which may provide a foundation for expansion into robotics and intelligent automation.

MAMO notes that the global service robotics market has been estimated by third-party industry sources, including reports from the International Federation of Robotics and major market research firms, to represent a multi-tens-of-billions-of-dollars market that continues to expand across applications such as commercial service, facility management, logistics, and security. Within this broader category, security and patrol robotics represent a rapidly growing segment, supported by increasing demand for automated monitoring, site management, and labor-reducing solutions. Industry analyses from firms such as Allied Market Research and Fortune Business Insights indicate that the global security robotics market is already in the multi-billion-dollar range and is expected to grow at an accelerated pace over the coming years.

In the United States, demand for such solutions continues to be driven by labor shortages, rising operating costs, and increasing interest in technology-enabled security, inspection, and site management systems. MAMO plans to evaluate deployment opportunities across high-frequency, labor-sensitive, and standardized environments, including intelligent retail terminals, unattended service points, food and beverage applications, chain-based commercial formats, hospitality settings, healthcare support environments, managed-site mobility solutions, and selected industrial service scenarios. MAMO also intends to explore scalable operating models, including chain-based, franchise-oriented, multi-site, or scenario-based deployment structures.

MAMO believes that a dual-market strategy across the United States and China may provide meaningful long-term growth opportunities in intelligent service, smart mobility, and commercial automation.

"This strategic partnership represents an important step in MAMO's long-term platform expansion strategy," said David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of MAMO. "By combining AIBO's robotics technology with our strengths in commercialization, deployment execution, electromechanical integration, U.S.-based assembly capabilities, and existing vehicle platform experience, we believe MAMO is positioned to evaluate practical automation applications across a range of real-world environments, including the potential intelligent upgrading of selected golf cart and utility vehicle platforms."

AIBO management stated that the cooperation is expected to support the broader commercialization of its robotics technologies in international markets and accelerate the transition toward more integrated, scenario-based intelligent service solutions.

The parties expect to further define specific commercial terms, including deployment plans, pricing mechanisms, channel responsibilities, localization arrangements, product integration scope, and potential revenue-sharing structures, through subsequent agreements. This cooperation agreement represents a preliminary framework, and there can be no assurance that any specific deployment, order, or revenue will result.

About MAMO

MAMO is a technology-driven company focused on building scalable platforms across mobility, equipment, and emerging intelligent automation applications. MAMO continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to enhance its long-term growth through product innovation, commercialization, intelligent equipment upgrades, and operational expansion.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business strategies, the commercial agreement with AIBO, product launches, channel development, commercial expansion, intelligent automation initiatives, and operational improvements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen

Vice President

Massimo Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group