Massimo Expands Fleet Network and Advances Second-Generation Autonomous Patrol Platform

Growing deployment across facility-based environments and enhanced autonomous capabilities support broader commercial applications

GARLAND, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Motor today announced the continued expansion of its electric vehicle fleet network across municipal, commercial, and institutional markets, alongside ongoing development of its second-generation autonomous patrol golf cart platform.

Massimo MVR Pro Series Autonomous Concept Vehicle

Massimo's electric fleet vehicles are being deployed across an increasing number of site-based operating environments, including public safety, property management, campus operations, industrial facilities, and other high-frequency use settings. The Company believes this expansion reflects rising demand for durable, cost-efficient electric vehicles designed for recurring operational use.

In parallel with this growth, Massimo is advancing its second-generation autonomous patrol platform—an evolution beyond its traditional electric golf cart offerings. While earlier-generation models focused primarily on transportation and utility applications, the new platform is being designed with integrated autonomous patrol capabilities, continuous site monitoring, and real-time communication functionality.

The platform is intended to support extended-duration or continuous patrol operations, with the ability to transmit alerts and operational data directly to designated personnel via mobile-connected systems. Massimo believes these features may enhance situational awareness, improve response times, and support more efficient security and facility management operations.

The Company sees potential for this platform across a wide range of controlled environments, including manufacturing facilities, commercial properties, campuses, parks, and logistics sites—where consistent monitoring, operational efficiency, and labor optimization are increasingly important.

"We are expanding our fleet footprint while advancing a more purpose-built, patrol-oriented platform designed for real-world operating environments," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo. "This next-generation system reflects a shift beyond basic electric transportation toward more integrated, application-driven solutions that incorporate autonomous functionality, continuous operation, and real-time connectivity."

For more information about Massimo's fleet solutions, please visit https://massimomotor.com/pages/fleet-solutions or contact Kevin Hartman, Fleet Sales Manager, at [email protected].

About Massimo Motor

Massimo Motor is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of utility-focused vehicles, with a growing emphasis on electric fleet solutions for municipal, commercial, and institutional customers. The Company's product portfolio includes electric utility carts, golf carts, UTVs, ATVs, and other purpose-built vehicles designed for practical applications across security, facility management, recreation, and industrial environments. Massimo is focused on expanding the role of electric mobility into high-frequency, site-based operations through durable design and application-specific innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future performance, and underlying assumptions, as well as other statements that are not statements of historical facts. These statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's fleet network expansion, the development and capabilities of its second-generation autonomous patrol platform, and the potential commercial applications of such platform. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including market conditions, customer demand, product development timelines, regulatory developments, competitive dynamics, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products and technologies. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For additional information regarding these and other risks, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor & Media Contact:

Quenton Petersen

Chief Executive Officer

877.881.6376

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group