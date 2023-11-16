ManageCasa Unveils cutting-edge Communication Templates & RealMail(™) USPS mailing service to provide clients with an easy way to send letters, forms, and other documents digitally or through the paper mail

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageCasa, the leading intuitive, interactive and automated property management software for rental property managers, community associations managers and self-managed homeowner associations, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Communication Templates & RealMail(™) USPS Mailing Service. This groundbreaking functionality is designed to provide clients in the property management space with a seamless and efficient way to send letters, forms, and other documents digitally or through traditional paper mail.

In an increasingly digital world, property managers face the challenge of balancing modern conveniences with the need for traditional communication methods. ManageCasa addresses this challenge with its latest feature, allowing property managers to effortlessly streamline their communication processes while catering to diverse tenant preferences.

The new Communication Templates feature enables property managers to create standardized, professional, and customizable templates for various communication needs, such as lease agreements, notices, and announcements. This not only enhances communication consistency but also saves valuable time and costs for office staff.

RealMail(™) USPS Mailing Service takes ManageCasa's commitment to user-friendly innovation to the next level. This service provides property managers with the option to send physical letters, documents, and forms through the United States Postal Service (USPS) directly from the ManageCasa platform. This seamless integration of digital and physical communication channels offers unparalleled flexibility for property management professionals.

The two features working in tandem allow ManageCasa clients to maintain version control over their templates, revert changes, or copy to a similar template to send to tenants, owners or community members for any required communication digitally or analog. Variables provide a valuable layer of customization; each letter has recipient-specific information that can vary from another recipient's letter, such as custom addresses, names, or even financial data.

Peter Koch, CEO of ManageCasa, expressed his enthusiasm for the new functionality, stating, "At ManageCasa, we understand the importance of meeting the diverse needs of property managers in an ever-evolving landscape. Our Communication Templates & RealMail(™) USPS Mailing Service is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that empower property managers to succeed. This feature not only streamlines communication but also ensures that property managers can connect with tenants in the most convenient and effective way possible."

ManageCasa's Communication Templates & RealMail(™) USPS Mailing Service is available to all users immediately. Property Managers and Community Association Managers looking to enhance their communication processes are encouraged to explore the new features and experience the benefits firsthand.

About ManageCasa

ManageCasa stands out as an industry leader offering intuitive, interactive and automated property management software for rental property managers, landlords, community association managers, and Homeowner Associations (HOAs). The company's user-friendly web and mobile platform streamlines property management operations, communication, finances, marketing, and leasing for landlords and property managers around the world. By making the most complex tasks simple and personal, ManageCasa is reimagining property management for the modern era. Please visit managecasa.com to learn more.

