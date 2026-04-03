Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market worth $19.01 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market is projected to grow from USD 6.28 billion in 2026 to USD 19.01 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.28 billion

USD 6.28 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.01 billion

USD 19.01 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 24.8%

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Trends & Insights:

The growing threat of business email compromise, ransomware, and crypto -jacking attacks is driving the demand for MDR services.

-jacking attacks is driving the demand for MDR services. By security type, the cloud security segment is expected to dominate the market in 2026.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the retail segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the highest share of 36.7% of the MDR Market in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168039027

The rise in business email compromise, ransomware, and crypto-jacking attacks is increasing the need for continuous monitoring, rapid detection, and expert-led response, driving organizations toward MDR services. At the same time, rapid technological proliferation and growing IoT penetration are expanding the attack surface, introducing new vulnerabilities across connected devices and networks. MDR solutions help address these challenges by providing real-time threat visibility, advanced analytics, and centralized security operations, enabling organizations to detect threats faster, reduce risk, and secure complex, distributed environments.

Based on security type, the endpoint security segment is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

The endpoint security segment is expected to hold the largest share in the MDR Market as endpoints remain the most targeted attack vectors in modern IT environments. The proliferation of remote work, BYOD policies, and distributed endpoints has significantly expanded the attack surface, making continuous endpoint monitoring critical. According to CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, in February 2025, a large proportion of cyberattacks involved endpoint-based techniques such as credential theft, malware execution, and lateral movement. According to Microsoft Digital Defense Report, in October 2024, endpoint vulnerabilities continued to be exploited due to unpatched systems and weak access controls. MDR providers focus heavily on endpoint telemetry to detect anomalous behavior and respond to threats in real time. Advanced capabilities such as behavioral analytics, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and automated remediation are key drivers of this segment. Organizations prioritize endpoint security within MDR as it provides the first line of defense against cyberattacks. As enterprises continue to expand their digital workforce and adopt hybrid environments, the need for robust endpoint-focused MDR solutions is expected to remain strong, reinforcing its dominance in the market.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=168039027

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to register the highest growth in the MDR Market due to the rapid adoption of cloud-native applications, SaaS platforms, and hybrid infrastructures. Organizations are increasingly shifting workloads to public and private clouds, which introduces new security challenges such as misconfigurations, identity-based threats, and API vulnerabilities. According to Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report, in July 2024, cloud environments were among the most targeted due to weak identity and access management controls. According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, in March 2025, cloud-related incidents increased as attackers exploited gaps in visibility and monitoring. Cloud-based MDR solutions provide scalability, centralized visibility, and real-time threat detection across distributed environments. These solutions integrate cloud telemetry with AI-driven analytics to identify suspicious activity and automate response actions. Enterprises are adopting cloud-native MDR to reduce infrastructure complexity and improve operational efficiency. As multi-cloud strategies become more prevalent, organizations are increasingly relying on MDR providers to secure cloud workloads, driving strong growth in this segment.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the MDR Market due to its mature cybersecurity ecosystem, high adoption of advanced technologies, and strong presence of leading MDR vendors. Organizations in the region face a high frequency of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, financial systems, and enterprise networks, which drives the demand for advanced detection and response solutions. According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, in March 2025, North America remained one of the most targeted regions for ransomware and phishing attacks. According to CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, in February 2025, adversaries increasingly focused on organizations in the region due to their large digital footprint and valuable data assets. The widespread adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and remote work has further increased the complexity of IT environments, making MDR services essential. Enterprises in North America are also early adopters of AI-driven security solutions and outsourced SOC services. Strong regulatory frameworks and cybersecurity investments continue to support MDR adoption, reinforcing the region's leadership in the global market.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=168039027

Top Companies in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market:

The Top Companies in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market include CrowdStrike (US), Rapid7 (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), ESET (Slovakia), Bitdefender (US), Red Canary (US), Arctic Wolf (US), Kudelski Security (Switzerland), SentinelOne (US), Proficio (US), Expel (US), Deepwatch (US), Binary Defense (US), Sophos (UK), eSentire (Canada), Netsurion (US), GoSecure (Canada), LMNTRIX (Australia), UnderDefense (Ukraine), Ackcent (Spain), Critical Start (US), and Critical Insight (US)

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Application Security Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Penetration Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Security Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Network Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets