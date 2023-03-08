Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Global Market Report 2023: Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide a Solid Foundation for Wider Adoption of MMS

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Mobility Services (MMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market to Reach $193.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Device Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.9% CAGR and reach US$107.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.5% CAGR



The Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 41.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 27.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Managed Mobility Services

An Introduction to Managed Mobility Services (MMS)

Use Cases of MMS

Benefits

Managed Mobility Services for Modern Businesses

Deciphering the Difference: MMS vs. Mobile Device Management (MDM)

MMS Market: An Overview of the Industry

The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services

Managed Mobility Services Hold Potential in Enhancing Technology Expense Management

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide a Solid Foundation for Wider Adoption of MMS

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

Key Benefits Encouraging Enterprise Mobility Trend Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Northbound Momentum in BYOD Uptake Widens Opportunities for MMS

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Large User Base of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Spurs Interest in Hassle Free Mobile Management

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps

Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions

Enterprise Apps for Distribution Side Functions

Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed Mobility Services

Challenges with Mobility: A Review

Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue

SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve

Cloud-Based Services Grow in Prominence Over Traditional Managed Services

Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service Gains Traction in Developing Regions

High Cloud Readiness Index (CRI) Score in Asian Countries Spells Lucrative Business Opportunities for Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service: Breakdown of CRI Indices by Country for the Year 2020

Efficiencies Offered in Implementation of Mobility Program Encourage MMS Adoption

Retail Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Vertical

Spurt in eCommerce Triggers Fresh Opportunities

Widespread Acceptance of Enterprise Mobility in Healthcare Domain Augments Prospects

Manufacturing Sector Remains a Major Revenue Contributor

Robust Opportunities Identified in Financial Services Sector

IT & Telecom Enterprises: Foremost Adopters & Dominant Consumers of MMS

Transportation & Logistics: High Potential Verticals

Managed Mobility Aids Warehouse Operators in Infusing Agility & Flexibility

Established Role of Mobility in EHS Management Augurs Well

Automation & Unified Workplace Strategies Influence MMS Market

Key Challenges

