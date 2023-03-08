Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Global Market Report 2023: Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide a Solid Foundation for Wider Adoption of MMS

Mar 08, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Mobility Services (MMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market to Reach $193.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Managed Mobility Services (MMS) estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Device Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.9% CAGR and reach US$107.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.5% CAGR
The Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 41.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.2% and 27.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 146 Featured) -
- Accenture Plc
- AT&T Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Digital Management, Inc.
- DXC Technology
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Orange Business Services
- Stratix Corporation
- Tangoe, Inc.
- Telefonica S.A.
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Wipro Limited
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Managed Mobility Services
- An Introduction to Managed Mobility Services (MMS)
- Use Cases of MMS
- Benefits
- Managed Mobility Services for Modern Businesses
- Deciphering the Difference: MMS vs. Mobile Device Management (MDM)
- MMS Market: An Overview of the Industry
- The Mobile Mindshift: The Building Block of Mobility Services
- Managed Mobility Services Hold Potential in Enhancing Technology Expense Management
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors
- Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide a Solid Foundation for Wider Adoption of MMS
- Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot
- Key Benefits Encouraging Enterprise Mobility Trend Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
- Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
- Northbound Momentum in BYOD Uptake Widens Opportunities for MMS
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Large User Base of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Spurs Interest in Hassle Free Mobile Management
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Growing Consumption of Enterprise & Productivity Apps
- Enterprise Apps for Sales Side Functions
- Enterprise Apps for Distribution Side Functions
- Complexity of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Need for Managed Mobility Services
- Challenges with Mobility: A Review
- Managed Mobility Services to the Rescue
- SMEs Intensify Adoption Curve
- Cloud-Based Services Grow in Prominence Over Traditional Managed Services
- Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service Gains Traction in Developing Regions
- High Cloud Readiness Index (CRI) Score in Asian Countries Spells Lucrative Business Opportunities for Enterprise Mobility-as-a-Service: Breakdown of CRI Indices by Country for the Year 2020
- Efficiencies Offered in Implementation of Mobility Program Encourage MMS Adoption
- Retail Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Vertical
- Spurt in eCommerce Triggers Fresh Opportunities
- Widespread Acceptance of Enterprise Mobility in Healthcare Domain Augments Prospects
- Manufacturing Sector Remains a Major Revenue Contributor
- Robust Opportunities Identified in Financial Services Sector
- IT & Telecom Enterprises: Foremost Adopters & Dominant Consumers of MMS
- Transportation & Logistics: High Potential Verticals
- Managed Mobility Aids Warehouse Operators in Infusing Agility & Flexibility
- Established Role of Mobility in EHS Management Augurs Well
- Automation & Unified Workplace Strategies Influence MMS Market
- Key Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
