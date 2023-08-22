Managed MPLS Market to grow by USD 7.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing demand for secure and reliable connectivity drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The managed MPLS market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,239.8 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.41%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed MPLS Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



The Managed Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

AT and T Inc., Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., ERNET India, Forcepoint LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Orange SA, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Syringa Networks LLC, T Mobile US Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Download Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (IT and telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and Others), service (Level 2 VPN and Level 3 VPN), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market share growth by the IT and Telecommunication segment will be significant during the forecast period. The IT and telecommunications industry holds a substantial market share as an end-user within the managed MPLS market. This sector heavily relies on managed MPLS networks to ensure the secure, reliable, and efficient transmission of data. Managed MPLS systems offer numerous advantages, including enhanced network performance, improved scalability, and effective traffic prioritization. Given these advantages, the adoption of managed MPLS in the IT and telecommunications sector is projected to witness growth over the forecast period, consequently propelling the expansion of the market.

Key Driver

The increasing demand for secure and reliable connectivity is driving the market growth. The significant growth of companies relying on managed MPLS services stands as a key driver in the global managed MPLS market. These services offer dependable connectivity solutions that interconnect various organizational locations, facilitating seamless data transfer and communication. In order to expand globally and effectively utilize essential business applications, robust network infrastructure is imperative to meet the demands of interconnected systems. For enterprises seeking efficient and secure connectivity solutions, managed MPLS services are the preferred option due to their ability to meet bandwidth requirements, assure Quality of Service (QoS), and provide prioritization capabilities essential to support critical business applications. As the demand for secure and reliable connectivity continues to rise, this imperative driver is anticipated to steer the growth of the targeted market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The expansion of managed SD-WAN services is an emerging market trend.

Significant Challenge

Complex network management is a major challenge hindering market growth.

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America , the demand for secure and dependable network connectivity, efficient data transmission, and the rising usage of cloud services are contributing to the continuous growth of the regional managed MPLS market in North America . They also make a positive shift towards the market focus in 2021 to deal with ever-changing business needs. As businesses increasingly transition to on-the-spot operation, their need for managed MPLS services has increased.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the managed MPLS market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the managed MPLS market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the managed MPLS market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of managed MPLS market vendors

Managed MPLS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,239.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., ERNET India, Forcepoint LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Orange SA, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Syringa Networks LLC, T Mobile US Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

