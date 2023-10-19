Managed Network Services (MNS) Market size to grow by USD 15.77 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Market is Driven by the Increased adoption of IoT solutions- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

19 Oct, 2023, 03:43 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Network Services (MNS) Market size is projected to increase by USD 15.77 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. The key driver for market growth is the increasing adoption of IoT solutions, which connect hardware, software, and communication services to create smart environments in various sectors. IoT enables intelligent devices to manage and monitor objects remotely. It also supports managed network services, facilitating seamless machine-to-machine communication. This growth in IoT adoption is set to drive the global managed network services market. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Network Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Network Services Market 2023-2027

Data privacy and security risks in managed network services, especially in cloud environments, is expected to be a challenge to market growth. The complex nature of cloud security management, based on various open-source code components, can lead to vulnerabilities. Cyber attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities due to the open architecture and shared resources of cloud systems. To address these issues, market players must employ encryption, multi-factor authentication like biometrics, and adhere to regulatory guidelines for cloud security controls. These challenges could potentially hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The Managed Network Services (MNS) Market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, Healthcare, and Others), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Significant market share growth is expected in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment during the forecast period. The expansion of mobile commerce (m-commerce) and electronic commerce (e-commerce) in regions like North America, Europe, as well as emerging economies such as India and China, serves as a driving force for the banking and financial services sector. This sector deals with critical financial and banking data, including customer financial and account information, cardholder data, transaction details, and personal information.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to make a significant 29% contribution to the global market's growth between 2022 - 2027. North America has consistently proven to be a highly profitable market for managed network services. This is primarily due to its early adoption of advanced technologies in industries such as manufacturing, retail, and banking, leading to a heightened demand for managed network services.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Managed Network Services (MNS) market:

  • Accenture Plc
  • AT and T Inc.
  • Brennan VDI Pty Ltd.
  • BT Group Plc
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
  • Deutsche Telekom AG
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • GTT Communications Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Lumen Technologies Inc.
  • Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp.
  • Orange SA
  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Telefonica SA
  • Telstra Ltd.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Related Reports:

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market: Software-defined Wide Area Network Market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.20 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Managed Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Market: The managed multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,239.8 million.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 15.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.86

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Brennan VDI Pty Ltd., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fujitsu Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Orange SA, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telstra Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Deployment
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Potato Chips Market to grow by USD 9.79 billion between 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Potato Chips Market to grow by USD 9.79 billion between 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The potato chips market size is expected to grow by USD 9.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of...
Starch Derivatives Market to grow by USD 5.71 billion between 2022 to 2027, AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., B Food Science Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

Starch Derivatives Market to grow by USD 5.71 billion between 2022 to 2027, AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., B Food Science Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

The starch derivatives market size is expected to grow by USD 5.71 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.