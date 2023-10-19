Managed Network Services (MNS) Market size to grow by USD 15.77 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Market is Driven by the Increased adoption of IoT solutions- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Network Services (MNS) Market size is projected to increase by USD 15.77 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. The key driver for market growth is the increasing adoption of IoT solutions, which connect hardware, software, and communication services to create smart environments in various sectors. IoT enables intelligent devices to manage and monitor objects remotely. It also supports managed network services, facilitating seamless machine-to-machine communication. This growth in IoT adoption is set to drive the global managed network services market. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Network Services Market 2023-2027

Data privacy and security risks in managed network services, especially in cloud environments, is expected to be a challenge to market growth. The complex nature of cloud security management, based on various open-source code components, can lead to vulnerabilities. Cyber attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities due to the open architecture and shared resources of cloud systems. To address these issues, market players must employ encryption, multi-factor authentication like biometrics, and adhere to regulatory guidelines for cloud security controls. These challenges could potentially hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The Managed Network Services (MNS) Market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, Healthcare, and Others), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Significant market share growth is expected in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment during the forecast period. The expansion of mobile commerce (m-commerce) and electronic commerce (e-commerce) in regions like North America, Europe, as well as emerging economies such as India and China, serves as a driving force for the banking and financial services sector. This sector deals with critical financial and banking data, including customer financial and account information, cardholder data, transaction details, and personal information.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to make a significant 29% contribution to the global market's growth between 2022 - 2027. North America has consistently proven to be a highly profitable market for managed network services. This is primarily due to its early adoption of advanced technologies in industries such as manufacturing, retail, and banking, leading to a heightened demand for managed network services.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Managed Network Services (MNS) market:

Accenture Plc

AT and T Inc.

Brennan VDI Pty Ltd.

BT Group Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

GTT Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lumen Technologies Inc.

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp.

Orange SA

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica SA

Telstra Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Related Reports:

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market: Software-defined Wide Area Network Market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.20 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Managed Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Market: The managed multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,239.8 million.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Brennan VDI Pty Ltd., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fujitsu Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Orange SA, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telstra Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Deployment Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio