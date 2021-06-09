Managed Security Service Provider Foresite Appoints Matt Gyde as Chairman & CEO

Prior to joining Foresite, Matt served as President, CEO, and Board Director of NTT Security where he was responsible for a $2B cybersecurity practice. Matt has also held several executive roles with Dimension Data (acquired by NTT Holdings). He has a strong background in mergers and acquisitions, while holding true to organic growth where it meets the market opportunity.

"My vision for Foresite is that we have the opportunity to move security closer to the edge of the network, providing innovative and scalable SaaS solutions that are more predictive in their cyber approach," said Gyde. "Businesses working with Foresite are confident they have a world-class solution and team protecting their core assets."

Foresite is led by an experienced management team with deep experience delivering information security and compliance solutions. The team has played leading roles in the growth and success of some of the largest and most successful cybersecurity firms in the world.

"Our proprietary ProVision platform along with our services enables us to provide a turn-key security solution while also reducing security operations costs," said Gyde. "We support our clients on their journey to the cloud by ensuring a secure digital transformation," he said.

About Foresite

Foresite is a SaaS-enabled managed security platform and services provider. The company's ProVision platform seamlessly generates reports, implements tickets and examines change controls to deliver a superior cybersecurity experience. Services include managed security, advisory, and assurance. High-availability security operation centers provide 24/7 support to maintain an acceptable security posture and adhere to compliance mandates. Founded in 2013, Foresite is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, San Francisco, and London. In 2020, Foresite was listed #23 in MSSP Alert's list of the Top 250 MSSPs .

