Managed Technology Partner Expands in Lucas County, Creating Jobs and Boosting Local Economy

SWANTON, Ohio, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major investment in Lucas County is set to drive job growth, strengthen local infrastructure, and further position the region as a hub for logistics and technology solutions.

Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company, is opening its new 100,000 square feet Enterprise Solutions Repair, and Logistics Facilities in Swanton, marking a significant milestone in both the company's growth and the region's economic development.

The $1.5 million expansion features 40-foot ceilings and includes 7,500 square feet of newly built office and workspace, significantly increasing operational capacity. As part of the transition, Velocity is relocating 40 full-time employees from its previous facility in Holland, where it has operated for the past decade.

Founded in 2005, Velocity is an industry leading technology innovator that delivers enterprise-grade connectivity, end-to-end infrastructure, managed security solutions, and voice services for multi-location businesses nationwide. The portfolio of solutions includes voice, data, Wi-Fi, POTS IN A BOX®, Free-to-Guest TV, managed desktop and print, SECaaS, and a Global Expense Management platform. Everything is powered by a private network backbone built on 21 fully redundant fiber data centers designed for resilience, uptime, and seamless scalability.

"This expansion reflects our continued commitment to scaling our capabilities while investing in the communities we serve," Mark Walker, President and COO. "Lucas County has been an important part of our growth, and we are excited to further contribute to its development."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, April 20th, at 1:30 PM. Community members and local officials are invited to attend and celebrate this milestone.

Event Details:

What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When: Monday, April 20th, 2026, at 1:30 PM

Where: 11300 Crosswinds Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

ABOUT VELOCITY, a Managed Solutions Company, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Velocity is a technology managed solutions provider for voice, data, Wi-Fi, POTS IN A BOX®, Free-to-Guest TV, and the Global Expense Management (GEM) platform, among others, supported by a proprietary network backbone across 21 fully redundant fiber data centers for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries.

With its nationwide network of 5,500 certified field technicians, project managers and software developers, over 500 employees and 450+ carrier agreements, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support with its 24/7/365 U.S. based technical support complemented by supply chain and logistics services inventory & warehousing, repair depot, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions.

Velocity delivers an unparalleled scope of solutions for its clients. As a CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, Velocity monitors telecom and technology environments continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company