ManagedPrint Announces New Office and Continued Expansion in Greenville South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManagedPrint, a nationwide Managed Print Provider, has announced the opening of their new office in Greenville, South Carolina.

ManagedPrint is proud to announce its continued expansion and enhanced support coverage for the South Carolina market.

"Our new office and warehouse space in Greenville emphasizes our commitment to the local SC Market," said Chris Peebles, CEO, ManagedPrint. "This new office is strategically positioned just off Pelham Rd. to ensure ample coverage and unmatched response time for our enterprise and healthcare customers in Greenville and Spartanburg."

ManagedPrint and United Laser (both Novatech companies) recently merged to form one unified entity, providing one of the most comprehensive, Managed Print offering models in the United States. Read the full Press Release HERE

ManagedPrint was also recently awarded the South Carolina State Contract for HP Printers. Learn more: HERE

About ManagedPrint –

ManagedPrint is led by industry veterans Chris Peebles and Rich Houghton and is part of the Novatech family of companies. The company is focused on helping businesses nationwide optimize their printer fleet, control spending and ensure maximum up-time by providing a comprehensive nationwide support model. Learn more about ManagedPrint at: www.managedPrint.com

About Novatech –

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers, and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business, by bringing together Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Cloud, and Managed Security solutions all under one umbrella. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

