Management change in Electrolux Professional Group

Bo Erickson has been appointed President Business Area Food Americas. He will succeed Dave Herring who, as previously announced, will retire.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am very happy to welcome Bo Erickson to Electrolux Professional Group. He has a very strong track record from our industry. His experience from driving growth in profitable business segments make him well suited to lead and develop Business Area Food Americas to the next level," says Alberto Zanata, President and CEO Electrolux Professional Group.

Bo Erickson, a US citizen, has more than 15 years of experience from the professional Food industry. He is currently Group President of Pentair's Commercial Water Solutions with responsibilities for industry leading brands like Manitowoc Ice, Everpure Filtration, and KBI Beverage Services. He has a BBA in Marketing and Finance from the Marquette University.

Bo Erickson will join Electrolux Professional Group on December 2, 2024, and will take up the role as President Food Americas on January 1, 2025, when Dave Herring retires.

For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33 [email protected]

