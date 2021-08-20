Management Proposal and Manual for Extraordinary General Meeting

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XPart S.A. ("XPart" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has disclosed, on this date, the Management Proposal and Manual of the Extraordinary General Meeting of XPart to be held virtually, through electronic platform, on October 1, 2021, at 11:00 am, in order to vote upon, among other matters, the incorporation of the Company by XP Inc., a publicly-held company with shares traded on the NASDAQ.

Meeting materials are available on the Company's website: https://www.xpartsa.com.br/

