Managing Intellectual Property Awards 2021 Has Named Anne Shea Gaza Practitioner of the Year (Litigation) in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Shea Gaza, Partner and Co-Chair of the IP Group of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, has been named Practitioner of the Year (Litigation) in Delaware at the Managing IP Awards 2021. The award, which was presented in a virtual ceremony on April 7, recognizes her achievements in all aspects of dispute resolution, and especially in litigation before the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, where she has extensive experience serving as counsel for leading technology and life sciences companies.

Managing editor Ed Conlon said: "2020 was a challenging year for many people, but IP practitioners responded creatively to difficult circumstances. This year's prestigious Managing IP Awards recognize outstanding achievements by firms throughout the world, and we congratulate all the winners."

About Anne Shea Gaza

Ms. Gaza is a member of Young Conaway's Management Committee and a co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Group. With nearly 25 years of experience, Ms. Gaza focuses her practice on litigation in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and other courts. She has handled, as lead or Delaware counsel, over 400 cases for national and international clients spanning a diverse range of industries and technologies. In addition to serving as an advocate for her clients in the courtroom, Ms. Gaza has extensive experience as a neutral arbitrator in both intellectual property and complex commercial matters through the American Arbitration Association (AAA). She also advises clients on the various e-discovery standards and best practices having served on the United States District Court for the District of Delaware's Ad Hoc Committee on E-Discovery. Ms. Gaza is listed in the IAM Patent 1000 as one of the world's leading patent professionals and is a Fellow of both the American Bar Foundation and the Litigation Counsel of America. A former member of the editorial board for the Federal Bar Association's magazine The Federal Lawyer, Ms. Gaza is an accomplished author. She is also a frequent speaker with federal and state court judges and practitioners on industry related topics as well as ethics and professionalism.

About the Managing IP Awards

The Managing IP Awards program is the most comprehensive and widely respected IP awards event in the world. Now in its 16th year, the program covers a wide range of IP practice areas and more than 30 jurisdictions. Read about the practice areas at ipstars.com.

Each year our research analysts obtain information from thousands of firms, IP practitioners and their clients through interviews, email and online surveys.

Before compiling the shortlists, our researchers evaluated the work data supplied by firms and, where applicable, reviewed publicly available information such as court and IP office records. They focused on work done or concluded in the previous year, particularly looking for case studies that were of great significance to clients and/or IP law and practice. Firms or individuals can also be shortlisted based on the researcher's independent research findings.

About Young Conaway

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, one of Delaware's largest law firms, counsels national and international clients handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues.

