ManagingLife Launches Innovative Psychology Intervention for Post-Surgical Pain and Opioid Use

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManagingLife, a leader in digital pain management solutions, is thrilled to announce a transformative new addition to its Manage My Pain platform. This new addition offers a self-guided digital psychology program designed to support and empower individuals to navigate post-surgical pain while reducing reliance on opioids.

Manage My Pain expands its support for people managing pain after surgery with the introduction of its self-guided pain psychology program.

The intervention, developed over the past year in collaboration with pain psychologists and patients with lived experience, is both evidence-informed and user-centered. It consists of four 15-minute self-guided modules rooted in the principles of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). These modules help individuals understand and adapt to living with pain by combining:

clear explanations of key concepts in pain psychology

interactive tools to keep users engaged

hands-on mindfulness and breathing exercises to develop useful coping skills

The significance of this program lies in its potential to address one of the most pressing barriers to comprehensive pain management: the widespread shortage of pain psychologists trained to deliver ACT-based interventions. By offering a scalable, cost-effective, and easily accessible program through its existing digital solution, ManagingLife aims to extend the benefits of the pain psychology model to more institutions and patients.

"It is our hope that this addition to our platform will have an immediate impact on people who have recently received surgery, especially those who do not have access to a pain psychologist," said Tahir Janmohamed, CEO of ManagingLife.

The launch coincides with the start of a randomized-controlled trial (RCT) led by prominent pain researchers Dr. Hance Clarke, President of The Canadian Pain Society and Director of Pain Services at Toronto General Hospital, and Dr. Max Slepian, Lead Psychologist at the Transitional Pain Service at the Toronto General Hospital. The objective of the study is to evaluate how patients engage with the intervention and its effectiveness in reducing pain intensity and pain-related disability scores.

"Post-surgical pain management presents a significant challenge for some patients, poorly managed pain can lead to patients persisting on opioids long-term," said Dr. Hance Clarke. "This intervention has the opportunity to be a game-changer for health care providers and patients, as it provides scalable psychological tools to patients who would otherwise lack access to such care."

This new program complements the existing Manage My Pain platform, which offers users tools to:

Track pain and activity : Reflect on daily experiences in less than 60 seconds to reveal patterns and trends.

: Reflect on daily experiences in less than 60 seconds to reveal patterns and trends. Analyze pain : Visualize data through graphs and charts to understand what improves or worsens pain.

: Visualize data through graphs and charts to understand what improves or worsens pain. Share pain reports : Generate reports created by doctors for doctors to communicate effectively with healthcare providers.

: Generate reports created by doctors for doctors to communicate effectively with healthcare providers. Learn from pain experts: Access educational content on how pain works and strategies for managing it.

The randomized-controlled trial begins today paving the way for broader adoption in clinical practice.

For more information about ManagingLife and its new self-guided pain psychology program, please visit www.managinglife.com.

About ManagingLife

ManagingLife is a digital health company dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their pain. Its flagship product, Manage My Pain, is used by thousands of patients and healthcare providers worldwide to monitor pain, enhance communication, and improve care outcomes. ManagingLife works with health systems, health plans, disability carriers, pain clinics, and researchers to better measure and manage patients' pain, function, and medications. For more information, please visit managinglife.com or contact Nadia Bashir, Media Relations.

