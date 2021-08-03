Mananalu & Preferred Hotel Group's New Partnership Empowers Hotels to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics

BOONE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mananalu, actor and environmentalist Jason Momoa's water brand, has announced a new partnership with Preferred Hotel Group, which represents more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, to provide an alternative to harmful single use plastic bottled water to its members. The hospitality group, which includes the world's largest independent hotel brand, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, has put their passion for sustainability into action through a variety of initiatives, including their latest brand launch, Beyond Green - a curated portfolio of properties that exemplify sustainable tourism leadership. This latest initiative based on shared values furthers the group's efforts to support positive change in travel by offering its hotel portfolio in North America an alternative to single-use plastic water bottles.

An infinitely recyclable material, Mananalu packages its water in cans made from more than 70% recycled aluminum, providing Preferred Hotel Group properties - including members of Beyond Green and Preferred Hotels & Resorts - with a sustainable way to deliver drinking water to guests while helping reduce and eliminate single use plastic from the hotel supply chain.

"Sustainability in travel has been gaining momentum for many years, but these past months have further accelerated the need to promote a kinder and more environmentally-friendly way to experience the natural and cultural wonders of our planet," says Preferred Hotel Group CEO, Lindsey Ueberroth. "The work that Mananalu is doing to help eradicate single-use plastics from our drinking water is of vital importance, and we are delighted that this partnership creates a new opportunity for our hoteliers to offer guests a sustainable option for drinking water that doesn't pollute our oceans."

"We are stoked to work with Preferred Hotel Group as we continue to take a stand against single-use plastic. The movement is growing fast, and this partnership is another step in the right direction to leave a healthier planet for future generations," says Mananalu founder Jason Momoa.

Through the partnership, Preferred Hotel Group and Mananalu will collaborate on valuable promotions and communications to member hotels in North America and their guests focused on canned water solutions that are more sustainable for people and the planet. Additional opportunities including exclusive offers via the group's loyalty program I Prefer Hotel Rewards, which has more than 3.8M travelers enrolled, are also in the works.

Media Contacts

Sanny Visser

Mananalu

[email protected]

Terri McCollin

Preferred Hotel Group

[email protected]

About Mananalu

Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by canning water with infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com.

About Preferred Hotel Group

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Hotel Group is the parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PHG Consulting, and Beyond Green Travel, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destinations such as Suzhou, China; Guadalajara, Mexico; and Uganda. With more than 200 seasoned travel professionals situated across 20 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, destinations, and tourism bureaus to key markets worldwide through a variety of strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, and comprehensive distribution services, along with other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company champions an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich people's lives and create greater tolerance. For more information on Preferred Hotel Group's entities, please visit PreferredHotels.com, StayBeyondGreen.com, HistoricHotels.org, PHGConsulting.com, and BeyondGreenTravel.com.

SOURCE Mananalu

Related Links

https://www.mananalu.com/

