Manara Academy District Awarded a Grant from Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development

News provided by

Manara Academy District

02 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

Work-Based Learning Project Will Benefit Special Education High School Students

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manara Academy District, a charter school with campuses in Irving and Arlington, is the recipient of a grant awarded by the Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development to develop a work-based learning project for special education students ages 14-21. According to Manara Academy superintendent Denise Sudan, a $10,000 grant was secured to fund a mobile café on the Irving campus that will allow students to experience valuable life skills and on-the-job training.

Continue Reading
Manara Academy District
Manara Academy District

"We are incredibly pleased to receive this funding that will play a pivotal role in supporting our students," said Sudan. "Project-based learning opens up new avenues for inclusive education, providing unique opportunities for every student to thrive. With this grant, we can enhance our commitment to personalized and impactful education, ensuring that every student, regardless of ability, can actively participate and benefit from real-world experiences. This investment not only strengthens our educational programs but also reinforces our dedication to creating an inclusive and empowering learning environment for all."

According to Manara District's grant coordinator Chams Chamri, funds will cover the cost of equipment and stock for a coffee and espresso bar at the Irving high school campus. Students will apply to participate in the program and will learn all aspects of operating a café by exclusively serving faculty and staff. Responsibilities will include taking orders, conducting monetary transactions, and interacting with staff. The day-to-day operation of the café will provide students with the opportunity to enhance language skills, social interactions, and practice essential mathematical and accounting principles for daily living.

"We are thrilled to offer authentic work experiences to our special education scholars who are not part of a vocational program or moving on to college," explained Chamri. "In addition, the program is designed for those with autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities, health impairments, and specific learning disabilities.

Sudan added the mobile café is expected to open during the current school year, depending on when funds are received. She said students will start with the coffee and espresso bar model but may expand with pastries and food with donations from the local community. Graduates of the program will receive comprehensive support and job placement assistance to help them with future endeavors.

"We are looking forward to seeing our scholars develop important life skills such as decision-making, time management, and problem-solving through their experiences with this work-based learning project," Sudan added.

ABOUT MANARA ACADEMY DISTRICT
With the district office located at 8113 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite 202 in Irving, Manara Academy District is a top-rated, public charter school district with three campuses: Arlington STEM Academy, Irving Elementary and Learning Academy in Irving. As one of the most diverse schools in Texas, the district has a Superior "A" rating from Charter FIRST and a "B" rating from the Texas Education Association. For more information about enrollment, career opportunities, or school programs, visit www.manaraacademy.org

Contact: Rhonda Price
(561) 371-9407
[email protected]

SOURCE Manara Academy District

Also from this source

Manara Academy District Receives Highest Rating From Charter School Performance Framework Reported by the Texas Education Agency

Manara Academy District Receives Highest Rating From Charter School Performance Framework Reported by the Texas Education Agency

Manara Academy District announced results of the 2022 Charter School Performance Framework (CSPF) released by the Texas Education Agency. Manara...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.