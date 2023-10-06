Manara Academy District Receives Highest Rating From Charter School Performance Framework Reported by the Texas Education Agency

Manara Academy District

06 Oct, 2023, 08:33 ET

Charter School Scores High in Academic Gains and Fiscal Responsibility

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manara Academy District announced results of the 2022 Charter School Performance Framework (CSPF) released by the Texas Education Agency. Manara Academy District Superintendent Denise Sudan noted the pre-K through 12 schools achieved the highest quality and performance ranking of "A" from Charter FIRST as well as an overall score of 87 based on Academic, Financial, and Operational assessments.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the results and our overall score,' said Sudan. "Schools must score 60 or above out of a possible 100 to be assessed at the minimal requirement of meeting expectations. We are extremely pleased with our "A" ranking and high score of 87 because the results validate the hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff, board members, parents, and students."

The Charter School Performance Framework report is an overall district-level report that is designed to provide parents, the public, charter operators, and the authorizer with information about each charter school's performance. The CSPF includes three standards that measure the academic, financial, and operational performance of a charter school. Manara Academy District results included a score of 83 in the Academic category, a score of 97 in the Financial Category, and a 92 in the Operational category for an overall score of 87.

Manara Academy District's high ranking comes at a critical time when schools across the U.S. are reporting declining test scores despite efforts to help students recover from academic setbacks during the pandemic. A study by the research organization NWEA, which administers assessments in K-12 schools, reported that thousands of students are struggling to catch up in key subjects such as reading and math.

Dr. Ehap Sabri, Manara Academy founder and board member, said the rankings are remarkable when compared to national testing statistics. "I'm immensely proud of the outstanding leadership and dedicated teachers at Manara Academy for achieving the highest rating or designation bestowed upon a charter school by the Texas Education Agency," he said. "This extraordinary achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in education and is a result of our exceptional performance in critical areas such as academic achievement, student progress, and rigorous accountability measures."

Academic Excellence Chair Dr. Ali Shaqlaih added that the CSPF report serves as a snapshot to help Manara Academy teachers and staff make informed, strategic decisions about how to continually prepare students and achieve academic gains.

"Our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the dedication of our educators have firmly established our school as a shining example of educational achievement," Dr. Shaqlaih said. "This achievement underscores our mission to provide a top-tier education that empowers students to excel academically and become engaged, productive citizens."

For more information about enrollment, career opportunities, or school programs, visit www.manaraacademy.org

News Releases in Similar Topics

