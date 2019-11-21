Manatee County Selects Industry Leader Hexagon to Deploy Public Safety Systems in the Cloud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manatee County, Florida, has selected Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division to migrate its public safety systems to the cloud with HxGN OnCall, a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation public safety solutions.

The project, expected to go live in 2020, will support all police, fire and EMS agencies by upgrading the county's computer-aided dispatch (CAD), mobile and analytics systems to SaaS deployments of HxGN OnCall solutions on Microsoft Azure. The move will help Manatee County increase flexibility and gain access to the most advanced public safety technologies available. It will also increase efficiency by replacing major system upgrades with more frequent updates, provide disaster recovery applications and, most importantly, help agencies better protect and serve the community.

A long-time customer of Hexagon, Manatee County was instrumental in the development of the new HxGN OnCall portfolio, which officially launched in June 2019. The team participated in a pilot program for the software, offering helpful feedback throughout the process.

"We are proud to support Manatee County in their move to the cloud and are grateful for the vital role they played during the development of HxGN OnCall, our new portfolio of next-gen public safety solutions," said Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager of U.S. Public Safety for Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division. "The Manatee County team is well-respected among public safety leaders and known for their innovative initiatives, making them the ideal partner for developing a solution that will transform the industry."

"Moving our public safety systems to the cloud has been a priority for our organization, and partnering with Hexagon gives us peace of mind to make the leap," said Jacob Saur, director of public safety, Manatee County Government. "As a Hexagon customer for 20 years, we are excited to begin this new chapter with an organization we can trust and that has the industry experience to deliver a solution that fits our needs today and in the future."

To modernize systems and improve service quality, Manatee County will deploy HxGN OnCall Dispatch, HxGN OnCall Analytics, HxGN OnCall Dispatch | Mobile Unit and HxGN OnCall Dispatch | Mobile Responder.

For more information about HxGN OnCall managed service solutions, visit www.hexagonsafetyinfrastructure.com/managedservice.

