Manchebo Beach chose Stayntouch PMS to empower staff to seamlessly deliver high-touch service

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technologies, has partnered with Manchebo Beach Resort, an intimate luxury boutique resort located in the heart of Aruba, to deliver their intuitive and guest-centric mobile PMS.

Manchebo Beach Resort Leverages Stayntouch PMS to Heighten Warm, Personalized Service on a Pristine Aruban Island

Located on Aruba's pristine and secluded Eagle Island, Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa has served as the gold standard for Caribbean hospitality for over five decades. Unlike some of the more mainstream Aruba resorts, Manchebo Beach focuses on delivering warm and personalized service in a more intimate and breathtaking setting. Manchebo was named a Green Globe Platinum Certified Resort, for providing a range of environmentally-friendly programs that help preserve Aruba's precious natural resources. Manchebo Beach chose Stayntouch PMS for its mobile flexibility, intuitive and easy-to-use interface, and ability to facilitate a seamless on-property guest experience.

Carla van Loenen, Sales & Marketing Manager at Manchebo Beach Resort said, "We wanted a PMS that could empower our staff to provide the warm and personalized service that Manchebo is known for, and is reflective of the rich cultural heritage of Aruba itself. We were very impressed with how easily our associates could learn and operate the Stayntouch platform, and how it allowed them to get away from the front desk or back office and interact with our guests anywhere on property."

Priya Rajamani, Vice President of Implementation and Support at Stayntouch replied, "Manchebo Beach Resort is a perfect example of how hotels can leverage high-tech mobile platforms to deliver personalized, high-touch hospitality. Our flexible, guest-centric PMS allows Manchebo's staff to organically interact with guests wherever they are while simultaneously experiencing the best that Aruba has to offer. We are delighted to be able to help Manchebo Beach deliver the warm and authentic hospitality that they are known for."

About Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

Set on tranquil Eagle Beach and recently named one of the "Top Ten Beaches In The World" by TripAdvisor, Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa in Aruba occupies perhaps the most enviable oceanfront hotel location in Aruba. This boutique retreat is an oasis of island splendor and personalized service. Palm trees, tropical gardens and thatched roof palapas dot the landscape, easing guests into day after breezy day of yoga and Pilates classes, spa services, fine and casual dining, sunbathing on the beach and lounging by the pool, beachcombing and blissful relaxation.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a fully mobile guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1100+ best-of-breed integrations. Our cloud-native PMS platform empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies such as Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovated independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.

SOURCE Stayntouch