Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Welcomes Breeze Airways with Nonstop Service Starting June 2024

The Airport's newest airline will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, South Carolina; Orlando, Florida; and Fort Myers, Florida.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is excited to welcome Breeze Airways to New Hampshire with nonstop service to Charleston International Airport (CHS), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) beginning June 14, 2024. Breeze will also offer one stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service to Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Breeze Airways is MHT's seventh airline and will offer the first and only nonstop service from New Hampshire to Charleston, South Carolina. The airline will operate all routes twice weekly utilizing Breeze's Airbus 220-300 aircraft.

"Breeze has grown rapidly in New England with Providence and Hartford as our two fastest-growing bases," said Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey. "We have great faith that our affordable, convenient and nice service from New Hampshire to Florida and South Carolina will be just as popular."

From Manchester, NH to:

Charleston, SC (Seasonal, Monday/Friday, starting June 14 , Nice from $69* one way);

(Seasonal, Monday/Friday, starting , Nice from one way); Fort Myers, FL (Seasonal, Wednesday/Saturday, starting October 2 , Nice from $99* one way);

(Seasonal, Wednesday/Saturday, starting , Nice from one way); Orlando, FL (Monday/Friday, starting June 14 , Nice from $89* one way); and

(Monday/Friday, starting , Nice from one way); and Tampa, FL (One stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursday/Sunday, starting September 5 ).

"Welcome, Breeze Airways, to the growing family of airlines at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "We are very appreciative of Breeze Airways for making this investment into Manchester and the state of New Hampshire. The seriously low fares offered by Breeze will allow the residents of Manchester and New Hampshire to explore new destinations that MHT has never had, like Charleston, South Carolina, as well as visit popular destinations such as Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa. We can't wait to welcome our friends from Charleston and show them all Manchester and New Hampshire have to offer. Breeze is the newest, nicest way to fly MHT!"

"Another new airline is joining the growing family of airlines available to Queen City residents and Granite Staters alike! Welcome, Breeze Airways, to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. "With this seriously nice airline with seriously nice fares, we look forward to exploring new places like Charleston, South Carolina, and experiencing a new way to travel to well-known destinations such as Orlando, Florida, and Fort Myers, Florida. Equally exciting is the opportunity to greet our new friends from Charleston, a city replete with history, food, and good times. We are eager to show them what we all love about Manchester and the Granite State: our world-class arts and entertainment, a growing foodie scene, and, of course, the world-class outdoor recreation that this state is known for. Let's do this!"

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region and was recently named #1 Best Domestic Airport in the country by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2023. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT BREEZE AIRWAYS

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 51 cities in 27 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

*$69 Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation between MHT and CHS, $89 between MHT and MCO and $99 between MHT and RSW. Promotion is valid only for travel by January 7, 2025. Promotion must be purchased by March 4, 2024 (11:59 pm PT). Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

