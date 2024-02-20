Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Welcomes Sun Country Airlines with Nonstop Service from/to Minneapolis, Minnesota

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

20 Feb, 2024, 13:47 ET

The Airport's newest airline will begin service in August 2024.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is excited to welcome Sun Country Airlines to New Hampshire with exclusive nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting August 22, 2024.

Sun Country is MHT's sixth airline and will offer the only nonstop service from New Hampshire to Minnesota. The airline will begin by operating this route on Boeing 737-800s once weekly.

Photo Courtesy of Sun Country Airlines
Photo Courtesy of Sun Country Airlines

"Minnesotans will be eager to visit New Hampshire for the American history it offers and the beautiful fall colors of New England," said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Sun Country and our Minneapolis-St. Paul community will warmly welcome visitors from New Hampshire to Minnesota, where you'll experience great fall weather, scenic lakes throughout the city, outdoor activity, and a terrific entertainment and restaurant scene."

"Today's announcement by Sun Country Airlines is a huge win for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Sun Country's route to MSP is a highly requested route and is an easy nonstop flight for Granite Staters to reach the natural beauty that can be found in the Twin Cities. Coupled with our convenient and easy-to-access airport and the simplicity of Sun Country's terminal in MSP, this creates a perfect combination for residents of New Hampshire flying to Minneapolis and beyond and for visitors ready to explore our beautiful state. We are grateful for this incredibly exciting addition to our airport and look forward to a long and successful partnership with Sun Country Airlines!"

"I am excited to welcome Sun Country Airlines to Manchester this fall," said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. "Sun Country's investment in our community is further proof that Manchester is on the move! This new service will allow more Granite Staters to travel for business and leisure and will allow more travelers to experience all Manchester and New Hampshire has to offer. We look forward to welcoming the wonderful people of Minnesota and showing them all that New Hampshire has to offer in autumn!"

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT
Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region and was recently named #1 Best Domestic Airport in the country by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2023. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES  
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Sun Country's onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, offering full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests' devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia

Contact: Christina Lawson
603-624-6539
[email protected]

SOURCE Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

