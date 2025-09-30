Manchester Oral Surgery Joins Delta Dental Network to Expand Access to Oral Surgery Services

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester Oral Surgery, led by board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Mark Abel, has joined the Delta Dental provider network. This development expands access to specialized oral surgery care for Manchester-area residents by reducing financial barriers and simplifying insurance use. Patients with Delta Dental coverage can now schedule procedures such as wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, or bone grafting with the assurance that in-network benefits apply and claims are handled directly through the practice.

Expanding Access to Care

By becoming an in-network Delta Dental provider, Manchester Oral Surgery is now part of one of the most widely used dental insurance networks in New Hampshire. This development is designed to make procedures such as wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, and bone grafting more financially accessible for patients across the Manchester area.

Insurance Benefits for Patients

Patients with Delta Dental coverage may see reduced out-of-pocket costs through negotiated provider rates. Depending on the specific plan, coverage may include:

Lower copays or coinsurance on surgical procedures



Partial coverage of treatments such as extractions and dental implants



Preventive and diagnostic services covered in full or at reduced cost

Delta Dental also offers direct billing, allowing claims to be processed between the provider and insurer without requiring patients to submit paperwork independently.

Comprehensive Oral Surgery Services

Manchester Oral Surgery provides a full range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including:

Wisdom teeth removal



Dental implants



Bone grafting and sinus lifts



Full-arch reconstruction procedures



procedures Sedation anesthesia



Oral surgery for orthodontics

Patient-Centered Care

Navigating surgical treatment can be stressful for patients and families, especially when insurance details add complexity. Manchester Oral Surgery emphasizes patient education and individualized treatment planning to help reduce uncertainty. Patients receive detailed explanations of proposed treatment, expected outcomes, and available insurance coverage prior to scheduling. The office staff provides assistance with prior authorizations, benefits verification, and insurance appeals if needed, helping patients navigate each stage of care with clarity.

Manchester Oral Surgery also offers structured support before and after surgery, addressing patient concerns and questions to promote smoother recovery and greater confidence in the treatment process.

Commitment to the Manchester Community

Manchester Oral Surgery has been recognized locally, including through community-based awards such as the Best of the 603. Dr. Abel has also served in leadership positions within the dental community and participates in initiatives that highlight the importance of oral health in overall well-being. Accepting Delta Dental coverage represents another step in extending access to specialized oral surgery services for residents of southern New Hampshire.

By joining the Delta Dental network, more patients in the region can receive care from a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon without facing insurance limitations or higher out-of-pocket expenses.

About Manchester Oral Surgery

Manchester Oral Surgery, located at 27 Sagamore Street, Manchester, NH 03104, is led by Dr. Mark Abel, DMD, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The practice provides a broad scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery procedures, with an emphasis on patient education and support throughout treatment planning and recovery. Prospective patients can call (603) 622-9441 or visit https://www.manchesteroralsurgery.com to learn more or to schedule an appointment.

SOURCE Manchester Oral Surgery