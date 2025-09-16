Manchester Oral Surgery's Dr. Mark Abel Named Winner in 2025 Best of the 603 Awards

Community Vote Recognizes Dr. Abel as One of New Hampshire's Leading Oral Surgeons

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester Oral Surgery announced today that Dr. Mark Abel, DMD, MD, has been named a winner in the 2025 Best of the 603 Awards. The annual program, determined entirely by public nominations and votes, highlights outstanding local businesses and professionals across southern New Hampshire.

Dr. Abel received recognition in the Health & Beauty category as Best Oral Surgeon. The award underscores his focus on patient-centered care, use of advanced surgical techniques, and commitment to serving the community. Winners were revealed on September 11 in the official Best of the 603 magazine and online publication.

Clinical Leadership and Experience

Dr. Abel is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with more than 15 years of experience. He earned his dental degree from Harvard University and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he also completed his surgical residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

At Manchester Oral Surgery, Dr. Abel provides a full scope of surgical services, including wisdom tooth removal, dental implants, bone grafting, full-arch restoration, and sedation anesthesia. The practice also incorporates advanced techniques such as platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), which supports faster healing and reduces the risk of complications.

Patients frequently highlight Dr. Abel's clear explanations, professionalism, and personal follow-up as reasons for their positive experiences.

Community Recognition

The Best of the 603 Awards are based solely on public participation, beginning with nominations in May and followed by several weeks of voting during the summer. With hundreds of thousands of votes submitted across more than 200 categories, the program reflects the businesses and professionals most valued by the community.

"To be recognized by the community we serve is a tremendous honor," said Dr. Abel. "Our team is committed to providing safe, effective, and compassionate care to every patient who walks through our doors."

Commitment to Patient Care

Manchester Oral Surgery has built its reputation by combining clinical expertise with a patient-first philosophy. The practice emphasizes clear communication, individualized treatment plans, and a welcoming environment designed to put patients at ease.

Key aspects of the practice include:

Advanced Technology : State-of-the-art tools and techniques that promote precision and faster healing.





: State-of-the-art tools and techniques that promote precision and faster healing. Comprehensive Services : From routine extractions to complex full-mouth restorations, all offered in one location.





: From routine extractions to complex full-mouth restorations, all offered in one location. Sedation Options : Multiple levels of anesthesia to help patients feel comfortable during procedures.





: Multiple levels of anesthesia to help patients feel comfortable during procedures. Ongoing Support: Detailed pre- and post-operative guidance, with personal follow-up from Dr. Abel and his team.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Abel has held leadership roles in the dental community, including past president of the Greater Manchester Dental Society, anesthesia evaluator for dental offices, and current president of the New Hampshire Board of Dental Examiners. He is also active in mentoring and education to support the next generation of dental professionals.

About Manchester Oral Surgery

Manchester Oral Surgery is a trusted oral and maxillofacial surgical practice serving the greater Manchester, New Hampshire community. Services include wisdom tooth extraction, dental implants, bone grafting, sinus lifts, "teeth-in-a-day" procedures, sedation and general anesthesia, and emergency oral surgery care. The practice is located at 27 Sagamore Street Manchester, NH 03104. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (603) 622-9441 or visit https://www.manchesteroralsurgery.com .

About Best of the 603

Best of the 603 is an annual recognition program organized by a regional media group. The awards celebrate businesses and individuals across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, dining, education, and services. Winners are determined entirely by public vote.

