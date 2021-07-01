Mandatum Asset Management acquires Trevian's fund business

HELSINKI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandatum Asset Management has signed an agreement concerning the purchase of real estate fund management company Trevian Funds AIFM Ltd. In connection with the transaction, Trevian's entire fund management business, including the personnel employed by the company, will transfer to Mandatum Asset Management.

Trevian Funds AIFM is a Finnish privately owned real estate fund management company that currently manages two funds: Trevian Finland Properties I and Trevian Carbon Sink Real Estate I Ky. Established in 2017, Trevian Funds AIFM has more than EUR 300 million in assets under management.

Trevian Funds AIFM and Mandatum Life launched a commercial partnership in 2018, when Trevian's special common fund Trevian Finland Properties I was included in Mandatum Life's range of investment objects offered to customers and the company's real estate investment programmes.

"We know Trevian well as a company, as we have several years of collaboration behind us. Trevian's excellent knowledge of real estate made it a natural acquisition for us," says Mandatum Asset Management's CEO Lauri Vaittinen.

"I am very pleased that our years of close and growing cooperation with Mandatum are now leading to a new phase in which Trevian Funds AIFM will get a strong new owner, ensuring the continued growth of the company. Trevian's real estate expertise and Mandatum's strong position in the capital markets guarantee excellent success in the real estate investment market. We hope to continue the cooperation with other Trevian companies even after the transaction", says Reima Södervall, Chairman of the Board and Founding Partner of Trevian Funds AIFM.

"The transfer of the business to Mandatum Asset Management will enable the strong growth of our real estate fund business also in the future and offer our team a vantage point in a prestigious group. We are looking forward to this cooperation", says Emilia Riikonen, CEO of Trevian Funds AIFM.

Ownership of Trevian Funds AIFM will transfer to Mandatum Asset Management in the course of autumn 2021. The acquisition is subject to approval by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

For more information, please contact:

Mandatum Group

Lauri Vaittinen, CEO, Mandatum Asset Management, [email protected], tel. +358 (0) 50 382 1674Niina Riihelä, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], tel. +358 (0) 40 728 1548

Trevian Funds AIFM Oy

Reima Södervall, Chairman of the Board, [email protected], tel. +358 (0) 50 362 7400

Kari Kolu, founding partner, [email protected]

Amos Janhunen, founding partner, [email protected], tel. +358 (0) 40 709 2836

Mandatum Asset Management Ltd was formed by combining Sampo Group's proprietary balance sheet, client assets, and the investment operations from Sampo Plc and Mandatum into a new asset manage-ment company. The merger process is still ongoing, and it is expected that Mandatum Asset Management will be fully operational during the second half of 2021. By that time, Mandatum Asset Management will manage around 24bn euros and employ 100 investment professionals. Mandatum Asset Management belongs to Sampo Group and is a sister company to Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Trevian Funds AIFM was established in 2017 and it has a license under the AIFM Directive. The company is based on Finland's strongest property portfolio management expertise. Non-UCITS Trevian Finland Prop-erties I is its first fund to invest in strong cash flow and development potential, as well as reducing the carbon footprint of its holdings.

