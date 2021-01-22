Mandy Vaughn to Lead Education and Workforce Development Center for NSSA

Mrs. Vaughn originally joined Virgin Orbit, VOX Space's parent company, in 2015, but then led the way to create VOX Space, which provides the national security community of the USA and allied nations with responsive, dedicated, and affordable launch services for small satellites. She also currently serves as a member of the National Space Council's User Advisory Group. Vaughn, who is an Air Force ROTC graduate, has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a M.S. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The Association is excited to add Mrs. Vaughn to NSSA and looks forward to having such a distinguished leader orchestrate the Association's initiatives in education and workforce development.